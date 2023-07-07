Chris Jericho Recalls His Debut Match In WCW Against Jerry Lynn Being ‘Not Good’

Chris Jericho’s first match in WCW was a dud against Jerry Lynn, and he recently recalled why the match didn’t work and more. Jericho had “The Gambler” Jeff Gann on Talk is Jericho and talked about that match, as well as how Gann was put against him after that. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Jericho on his debut match with WCW: “We were doing ‘Worldwide’ tapings in Orlando, and I had just had a match a few days prior, my first match in WCW with Jerry Lynn and it just didn’t work out. It was not good. I had just come from Japan where I’m working 20-minute matches and they give me five minutes and I didn’t know what to do. I had a really bad cloud over my head because I came back from that match and Terry Taylor said, ‘I heard you were supposed to be good. What was that? It was terrible.’ Now when you’re a young guy and you hear that, it just kind of crushes you and you don’t even know what to do.”

Gann on being paired with Jericho after that: “Oh, yes. Terry Taylor actually came to me and said, ‘Look here. We like this kid. We want to sign him. I need you to go out and have a good match with him… but cut him off occasionally and see how he recovers. Go out and have a good, solid match with him, but get him over good.’ I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do it,’ because that’s what my job was. It was a pleasure, man.”