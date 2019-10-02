wrestling / News
Chris Jericho’s Mystery Partners For AEW Dynamite Debut Revealed
October 1, 2019 | Posted by
– We now know Chris Jericho’s partners for his match against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite … and they’re who you expected. During the Countdown to All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite show on TNT, it was revealed that Ortiz and Santana, the former LAX, will team with Jericho in the match.
Ortiz and Santana made their AEW debuts at All Out on August 31st, coming out to attack both The Lucha Bros and the Young Bucks after their match. The two will not be using the LAX name in AEW, as it is staying with Impact.
AEW Dynamite debuts Wednesday at 8 PM ET/PT on TNT.
You heard on the Countdown to #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama – Are #TheElite ready? pic.twitter.com/PSw29ZY8Iq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 2, 2019
