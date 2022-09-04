Chris Jericho On Complaints That AEW Has Too Big Of a Roster

There is a notion among wrestling fans that AEW’s roster is too large, and Chris Jericho recently shared his thoughts on the topic. Jericho spoke with the Superstar Crossover podcast and addressed the common point of discussion that the AEW roster is too bloated, saying that the mix of talent allows them to succeed.

Jericho said (per Fightful):

“Maybe the misconception is that we have too big of a roster. I mean it’s hard to get everybody on TV with only 3 hours a week but it’s important to have a big roster and to have a lot of variety and a lot of different guys on different levels. You’ve got vets like myself and CM Punk. Then, you’ve kind of got guys in their prime like Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega, then you’ve got the up-and-comers like Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy. It’s really like a grade football team where you have different levels of what you need to have a successful team. That’s why our team has been so successful.”

Jericho is set to battle Bryan Danielson at All Out on Sunday.