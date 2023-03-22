Chris Jericho on How His Song ‘Judas’ Impacted the Wrestling Industry

– Speaking to Wes Styles with Rock 96.7, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed the impact of the Fozzy song “Judas” having an impact on the wrestling industry. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on how fans now want to sing-a-long with wrestlers’ entrance songs: “Now it has definitely become a thing, it’s now to the point where other people’s ring songs are being sung with. I’m talking about Jungle Boy or even Seth Rollins in WWE. It’s almost like ‘Judas’ was the pioneer of that and the fans have so much fun singing that one they want to sing other ones as well, and that’s great. But ‘Judas’ was kind of one of the first for that.”