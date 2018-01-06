Chris Jericho Says NJPW Is More Exciting To Him Than Wrestlemania Right Now

In the latest edition of his Talk is Jericho podcast (via SportsKeeda), Chris Jericho spoke about his current NJPW run and why he’s more interested in that than the WWE at the moment. Jericho wrestled Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 and went on to attack Tetsuya Naito at New Year’s Dash, indicating he’s not done with the promotion.

Jericho said that this point in his career, he’s only going to do the things that interest him the most, such as the idea of the Alpha vs. Omega match. He said he could have went back to WWE for another Wrestlemania, but he knows he wouldn’t be part of the main event and would get pushed to the middle of the card. He said if he’s not fighting guys like Braun Strowman or Brock Lesnar, he would wrestle someone he’s worked with a “thousand times”before. He said he’d rather wrestle someone new, like Kenny Omega at the top of Wrestle Kingdom. He said that is the most exciting thing he can think of at the moment.