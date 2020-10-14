Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler

In a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed how a match with Seth Rollins changed his approach as a wrestler, the worst WWE match he’s ever seen, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Chris Jericho on how a match with Seth Rollins changed his approach as a wrestler: “When I came back in 2016, I remember working with Seth Rollins one night. I loved working with Seth, Roman, Sami, Cesaro, and all those guys. I remember he wanted to do like two dives in a row, and in my mind, I was like that’s stupid. I was taught you do one dive, you put it in the right spot, and that’s it. But times have changed – now two dives or three dives in a row is just what you do. I remember that was a transition point for me. I could be a stick in the mud or I can get my head out of my ass and work like these guys that are 15 years younger than me and remain relevant. That’s why that run in WWE was so successful. I didn’t want to work with Kane, Hunter, or Shawn. I wanted to work with guys that are younger than me because it puts you in a different position. It’s the same thing in AEW – there will never be a Chris Jericho vs. Matt Hardy match – never, never, never because we’ve seen that. If you put it on, suddenly, it’s just two guys who worked 20 years ago in WWE. That doesn’t make any sense.

On the worst WWE match he’s ever seen: “The worst match I ever saw, and here’s your clickbait, was in Saudi Arabia – Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. Kane and Undertaker. That was such a stupid idea in booking and it never should’ve happened. It should’ve been Shawn and Hunter vs. Roman and Seth, and Taker and Kane vs. Cesaro and frickin’ Kevin Owens – whoever you want. That’s exciting. But it’s like ‘We’ll just go out there and wing it, brother.’ That doesn’t work anymore. That old school mentality doesn’t work. So, I think it’s kept me relevant to work with these young guys and also learn from them and take these styles they have and put my psychology into it – Don mentioned the Isiah [Kassidy] match, and I almost mentioned that was one of my favorite matches because it was just last week. It was as good of a match I’ve had in the last three years, it really was. That was his second-ever singles match……this guy is working his second-ever singles match on national TV, and we killed it. So that’s exciting because I took what he did and put it through the blender of what I do and suddenly you have a 49-year-old guy and 23-year-old kid having a great match, and that’s what wrestling is all about.”

