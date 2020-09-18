Chris Jericho On Differences Between Working For Tony Khan And Vince McMahon, Khan’s Leadership Style In AEW

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed the differences in working for Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, Khan’s leadership style in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Chris Jericho on the differences between working with Tony Khan and Vince McMahon: “Tony is very driven and he’s very passionate and he knows what he wants. He’s not a pushover in any way shape or form. I think that’s kind of a misconception for people – ‘Tony Khan is a money mark and he doesn’t know anything.’ He does know. He knows more about wrestling than I do as far as the history and the dates and the matches and all that sorts of stuff. I love working for Tony Khan because it’s fresh, different, and new. I loved working for Vince McMahon as well, but Vince has been doing it 45 years and he’s set in his ways of doing things and they’re very successful.”

On Khan’s leadership style and receptiveness to talent’s suggestions: “Tony is still figuring out what ways he wants to do things. We’re learning together, we’re learning on the fly. We did a live TV show with 75 percent of the roster who had never been on live TV before. Who’s gonna produce the shows? Tony. Who’s gonna write the shows? All of us. Who’s gonna direct the shows? Keith Mitchell. So we have a great group of people who are all doing this for the right reasons because they love this kind of brand new, brave new world we’re creating. Tony is my boss, the buck stops with him, and you have to have a boss. I worked with companies where there was no boss. That never works. Tony Khan is the boss. I’m saying it right here – it’s not the Young Bucks, it’s not Kenny, it’s not Cody. Tony calls the shots, he has the final say. But he’s very open to suggestions. I talk to Tony every day about ideas and that’s a really cool environment because I’m getting to use my 30 years of experience in a positive way and not being undermined just because I’m a talent. I’m as much a part of the office as anybody is and I think that’s a lot of fun and very challenging in a great way for me.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Inside the Ropes with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.