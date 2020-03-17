wrestling / News

Chris Jericho and Wrestling Industry Show Support for WrestleCon After Marriott Holds Convention Liable for Reservation

March 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 10-2-19 Chris Jericho

As noted, WrestleCon announced its cancellation in the wake of WrestleMania 36 moving to the Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the convention is being held liable by Marriott for the cost of hotel reservations. A number of personalities within the wrestling industry, including AEW World champion Chris Jericho, later showed support for WrestleCon on the matter via Twitter, which you can see below.

Chris Jericho stated on the matter, “Hey @wrestlecon, no court in the world would force u to pay this bill AND if we go into city wide lockdowns, they won’t have a leg to stand on anyway. In the meantime shame on u @Marriott for taking this stance in such an uncertain time! I have tons of fans who feel the same way.”

He later invoked President Donald Trump on the matter, adding, “Excuse me @realDonaldTrump-I think @Marriott doesn’t understand your advice that NO gatherings over 10 ppl take place for the next few weeks & I think @dralexpatel would agree that its impossible & possibly illegal to move forward with @wrestlecon. So stop the threats #Marriott!”

The Twitter account for the WrestleCade convention threatened to boycott signing a contract for this year’s event at the Winston-Salem Marriott until the matter with WrestleCon was resolved. Per WrestleCade’s tweet, “For the past 8 years, the Winston-Salem @Marriott has been the host hotel for #WrestleCade Weekend during Thanksgiving weekend. Each year, our fans have sold out that hotel. This year, we won’t sign their contract until this mess is resolved with @Highspots & @wrestlecon.”

You can view all those tweets, including ones from Blue Meanie, Ian Riccaboni, Rocky Romero, Scott D’Amore, and Michael Elgin below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Wrestlecon 2020, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading