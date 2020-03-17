Chris Jericho and Wrestling Industry Show Support for WrestleCon After Marriott Holds Convention Liable for Reservation

– As noted, WrestleCon announced its cancellation in the wake of WrestleMania 36 moving to the Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the convention is being held liable by Marriott for the cost of hotel reservations. A number of personalities within the wrestling industry, including AEW World champion Chris Jericho, later showed support for WrestleCon on the matter via Twitter, which you can see below.

Chris Jericho stated on the matter, “Hey @wrestlecon, no court in the world would force u to pay this bill AND if we go into city wide lockdowns, they won’t have a leg to stand on anyway. In the meantime shame on u @Marriott for taking this stance in such an uncertain time! I have tons of fans who feel the same way.”

He later invoked President Donald Trump on the matter, adding, “Excuse me @realDonaldTrump-I think @Marriott doesn’t understand your advice that NO gatherings over 10 ppl take place for the next few weeks & I think @dralexpatel would agree that its impossible & possibly illegal to move forward with @wrestlecon. So stop the threats #Marriott!”

The Twitter account for the WrestleCade convention threatened to boycott signing a contract for this year’s event at the Winston-Salem Marriott until the matter with WrestleCon was resolved. Per WrestleCade’s tweet, “For the past 8 years, the Winston-Salem @Marriott has been the host hotel for #WrestleCade Weekend during Thanksgiving weekend. Each year, our fans have sold out that hotel. This year, we won’t sign their contract until this mess is resolved with @Highspots & @wrestlecon.”

You can view all those tweets, including ones from Blue Meanie, Ian Riccaboni, Rocky Romero, Scott D’Amore, and Michael Elgin below.

Hey @wrestlecon, no court in the world would force u to pay this bill AND if we go into city wide lockdowns, they won’t have a leg to stand on anyway. In the meantime shame on u @Marriott for taking this stance in such an uncertain time! I have tons of fans who feel the same way. https://t.co/Bvk2vIFkCJ — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 17, 2020

Excuse me @realDonaldTrump-I think @Marriott doesn’t understand your advice that NO gatherings over 10 ppl take place for the next few weeks & I think @dralexpatel would agree that its impossible & possibly illegal to move forward with @wrestlecon. So stop the threats #Marriott! https://t.co/Bvk2vIFkCJ — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 17, 2020

So, @MarriottIntl @Marriott – you can all do something about this, right? No gatherings over 10 people and you expect one individual to use the entire space they rented? This is absurd. — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) March 16, 2020

Release Wrestlecon from this deal. Pretend you’re a hero and open your hotel rooms for homeless people who might need it and as things continue to get worse. — Taylor Williamson (@TaylorComedy) March 17, 2020

You'd think @Marriott would have insurance that would cover something like an act of nature like a GLOBAL pandemic. What you're doing to @wrestlecon is particularly cruel. This beyond their control and your unwillingness to budge could put a company out of business. For shame! — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 17, 2020

For the past 8 years, the Winston-Salem @Marriott has been the host hotel for #WrestleCade Weekend during Thanksgiving weekend. Each year, our fans have sold out that hotel. This year, we won’t sign their contract until this mess is resolved with @Highspots & @wrestlecon. https://t.co/dDLsUgsVKs — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) March 17, 2020

Hey @Marriott @MarriottBonvoy @MarriottIntl

Ambassador Elite here (see attached account)

How about an explanation as to how you feel “Force Majeure” doesn’t apply to the current pandemic???

Sad to see what you are trying to do to @wrestlecon & @Highspots

Do what’s right guys! pic.twitter.com/Rbp1wY3YTO — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) March 17, 2020

Seriously @Marriott it’s been suggested for the next 8 weeks to not have group gatherings of more than 50 people. Some states are suggesting no more than 10. Your loss as a corporation is nothing compared to the @HighspotsWN / @wrestlecon loss. REFUND THEM — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) March 17, 2020