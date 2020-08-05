Chris Sabin On Why He Returned to Impact, Working With the North, Contract Status & More

Chris Sabin spoke with Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview discussing the Motor City Machine Guns’ Impact return and more. You can check out some highlights and the full video below:

On why he chose to return to Impact: “I think just being familiar with IMPACT! Wrestling and the fans. I took a little bit of a break there, but even though while I was gone, it always kinda felt like IMPACT! was home for me. That’s where I pretty much built my entire wrestling reputation. Along with some outside stuff as well, but IMPACT! was always my home. So, it just felt like I was returning home, you know?”

On if he knew that Ethan Page had publicly expressed a desire to face the MCMGs: “A little bit. Not completely. But, yeah, he’s mentioned to me a couple of times that him and Josh wanted to face off against us in some tag team matches. We never knew if it was going to happen, but it did and I guess it kinda backfired because when we finally did face, we took the titles from them.”

On working with the North: “I think it was a feeling of excitement and respect, you know? I’ve known Ethan for quite a while. Actually, I worked for his independent promotion, Alpha-1. I’ve worked for him before in the past, and I’ve known him a little bit here and there from other places. It was excitement and respect. I respected him and I think, although we have some scuffling going on right now, we may not be the biggest fans of each other right now because of our little feud going on, but I think there’s definitely a high level of respect there.”

On the planned TNA Retro show: “Yeah, I thought it was really cool because, you never know, there might be some people out there that don’t realize that the company is still around. They hear the name IMPACT! and they don’t connect it to TNA. Maybe they don’t realize, with some of the casual fans that watched back in the day, they don’t realize it’s the same company. So, when they hear that, maybe that puts some awareness that, “Hey, this company’s still around, it’s just has a new name.” I thought it was a really cool idea and I thought it was perfect for the weekend it was on and everything. I was excited for it and I think the fans kind of dug it, too. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to do that again.”

On not being planned to work a match on the show: “Well, I’d been working as a producer for a couple of months before that, so I was familiar with the company. I was told about it and everything. Si, I knew it was happening. I thought it was a really cool idea. They originally wanted me to wrestle, but I didn’t feel like I was completely ready yet. So, I was gonna have the special guest referee role and of course we all know what happened [in COVID-19].”

On the status of his Impact deal: “Yeah, I am signed with them right now. I do have like a producer kind of thing and a wrestling kind of thing going on. So, I can do both and I have done both. There have been days where I only wrestled, but then there’s been a day where I wrestle and produce. So, I’m keeping pretty busy with them.”