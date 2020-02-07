Christian Jakobi Stepping Down As Head of wXw

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that wXw has announced Christian Jakobi will step down as the CEO officially at the end of the month. He had been on hiatus since October 2018 due to burnout and there have been changes in the office since. Felix Kohlenberg, the co-CEO and Tassilo Jung, the interim COO, are permanently in those positions now. Dennis Birkendalh was promoted from Art Director to Creative Director.

Jakobi released a statement in October announcing the news and explaining his departure.

He said: “Although I am sure there would have been many reasons for disappointment after up to 15 years of working together, I have constantly felt nothing but compassion, generosity and goodwill on their part all while they kept moving forward with the same spirit we had created together for so many years. After consulting with my doctors, but especially after intensive deliberations and discussions with my inner circle, I have come to the conclusion that my active time in wXw and thus in wrestling has come to an end on September 30, 2018.”

He added that for years he was completely focused on wXW and can’t imagine returning to his former life. He praised the staff for the work they’ve done and said they’re the right people to lead the company.

Jung previously had an interview on the Ringfuchs podcast said they are happy they are allowed to use WWE talent, but since they book long-term storylines a year or two in advance and NXT UK announces tapings on short notice, they can’t book storylines with that talent. He was happy for all the wrestlers signed by WWE, stating they deserve it. He added that WALTER asked them about leaving his position as head coach for their school due to his schedule. New coach Robert Dreissker gave up a possible life-long job at the mayor’s office to take the job, moving from Austria to Germany. He added that now is a good time for female European wrestlers to sign with WWE. He waited to see if NXT UK wrestlers would be available for the 16 Carat Gold tournament but they weren’t.

Jung said that when Jakobi left, it looked like he would never come back and they planned accordingly. He also said they’re happy with wXw’s streaming service but they have no growth due to people in Germany getting New Japan World and the increase of TV hours with AEW and NXT.

When he was asked about bringing in AEW talent, he said WWE likely wouldn’t be happy if they did, as wXw is a WWE affiliate.