Christian Would Like To See Corey Graves Win 24/7 Championship

In the latest episode of E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian were asked for their thoughts on the 24/7 Championship so far and who they’d like to see get a run with the belt. Christian revealed that he thinks Corey Graves should be champion. Here are highlights:

Christian on 24/7 Championship: “It adds a little bit of fun, like you saw this past week with everybody being stuck in the elevator. A little bit of entertainment value and it gets a bunch of faces on the show that are talented and should be on there. And they get to show some personality and have some fun with it.”

Christian on what he’d like to see done with the title: “You know, I think Corey Graves deserves a run with this title. I wanna see him come off commentary and roll somebody up and just sit there with the 24/7 title on commentary. [Edge: ‘And then Renee covers him.’]

Edge on how he feels about the title: “I like it. I don’t know where I saw it but on Youtube it’s one of the most watched segments of WWE programming on Youtube. There’s people that are enjoying it and watching it. If I’m looking at a set list, when they’re putting it together they’re like hey, we need a little bit of a breather and a break here for the audience. We can have some banter here, we can have a kickass song here, a ballad here..there has to be a break from promo, promo, promo, wrestling match, wrestling match. There needs to be some different things and I think that is one thing that the Attitude Era did. I’ve often said there were sometimes two-minutes matches, things like that, but it was very varied, I guess. So I think it helped with that. Very, very varied.”

If you use any of the quotes, please credit E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness with an h/t to 411mania.com.