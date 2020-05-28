Chuck Liddell On Jon Moxley’s Chances As A Legitimate Fighter

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Chuck Liddell spoke about Jon Moxley’s work in the film Cagefighter and whether or not the AEW Champion could be a legitimate fighter. Here are highlights:

On if he’s had any wrestling training: “No, but now looking back, I had some opportunities and probably could have done it. But I never got around to it because I was always doing something. Maybe one day I’ll go take one of these guys I know and have them take me through a session just for fun. That could be kinda fun.”

On Jon Moxley’s chances as a legitimate fighter: “I didn’t get to see him do any bag work. Just seeing him moving around and punching around the ring, he’s probably not going to fight Josh Barnett anytime soon. But he’s an athlete and is very professional. If you’re an athlete and have got a chin, with time I could teach him how to fight. But you’ve gotta take the time to do that.”

On MMA fighters who transition to another sport: “For me, I was really impressed with the guys who went back and forth between kickboxing and MMA. Because for me, it took me a couple of months to get my timing back when moving from one to the other. When training for a fight, a lot of the stuff is just mental toughness. It’s training, repetition and a habit almost. Not showing pain – you don’t have to think about it as you just don’t do it. When someone hurts you with a shot, you don’t go, ‘Uhhhh.’ You try not to show it because it’s natural for you as you do it all the time. I don’t know how that would mess it up going back and forth. I’m not saying it’s impossible but for me it would be strange… When you’re at the top level, slightly different timings make a big difference.”