Cinder Block Victim El Cuervo De Puerto Rico Not Retired

– Despite reports, El Cuervo de Puerto Rico has not retired. El Cuervo was the victim of a cinder block attack at the hands of Angel o Demonio last year. Cuervo has not wrestled since the incident and had to undergo surgery for a blood clot after it happened.

Cuervo was training for comeback, but took to Facebook to announce his retirement on 12/3. Translation courtesy of Fightful’s Carlos Toro.

I officially announce my retirement from wrestling, of which I dedicated 15 years with much passion, but I’ve lost a lot during those 15 years. This past November 19, 2018, God gave me a second chance at life. During the past year that I wasted, I’ve focused solely on a persona and an illusion and although it’s been three months since I was discharged thanks to my specialists in order to go back to do what I’m passionate about. But now there are a lot of personal things that I lost that I wish to recover. Today December 3, 2019, I made the decision to no longer continue and close this long chapter of my life. I thank all my followers for believing in me. You guys were always part of my adrenaline needed to execute all that I’ve executed. I believe that God has a purpose for me in life.

The post was deleted and Cuervo posted the following update on 12/4.

“Public apology: Yesterday, a bad decision was made on our end that was completely precipitated without giving me the opportunity to dialogue with my work team, promoter and agent Mr. Victor Arroyo before it happened. Once again, the news in question going viral and seeing the vast amount of positive and sad comments from my followers that had the experience to watch me in the ring as I had promised them my rebirth, I understand that my announcement was not correct and that is why, as a man, I want to apologize to everyone. I understand that life did give me a second chance and it is to achieve my goals and execute what I am so passionate about. I honestly want to clarify something. To this server as a ‘fighter,’ I do not withdraw as some are expressing with sadness. I always took the tragedy as a stop in my career. We know that it was totally unprofessional but, you must understand that I am full health and out of danger thanks to certified specialists, despite the process being long and tiring. I never lost faith and I will not quit so cowardly. I’ve suffered and I am scarred physically and mentally, but I am a warrior and if you, my fans, permit me, I will stand on top once again without letting you down.”

Cuervo’s agent Victor Arroyo spoke to Fightful and offered further clarity, saying Cuervo made a rash decision and after talking with Arroyo and seeing the fan support, will remain in the wrestling business.