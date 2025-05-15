Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.14.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is LIVE tonight, but it’s not just any episode of Dynamite, no, tonight is Beach Break! A lot is on the docket tonight, none more important than the AEW World Title being put on the line in a SALAD steel cage, as Jon Moxley will look to retain against Samoa Joe. We also have the opponents for the Men’s Owen Hart Finals teaming up, as Will Ospreay and Hangman Page will face Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander. Zach Gowen (yes, you read that right) will make his debut in AEW, as he faces off with Ricochet. Above all of that, we have another Women’s Title Eliminator, except this time, TIMELESS Toni Storm will face three challengers in the form of the returning hometown girl Skye Blue, the AEW debut of AZM, and the long-awaited return of Mina Shirakawa! We’ll also get the definitive answer from the Hurt Syndicate in regard to whether or not MJF will join the group and, of course, so much more!

All of that to say, let’s get to some good wrestling!

Image Credit: Follow the Revolution – FTR on Facebook

Tonight, Beach Break Dynamite is LIVE from Chicago, Illinois! Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz are bringing us the action!

YOU WANT A WAR!!! I actually do like Sum 41, so I approve of this being the theme! Better than the old one they used to have, anyway.

BRUV! We’re wasting no time getting in the action!

Will Ospreay and Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander

Ospreay and Takeshita will start us off, while Taz and Callis continue to argue, they’re a fun odd couple lol. Predictably, Takeshita would win a test of strength and runs over Ospreay. Twice, Takeshita rips Will down by his hair, but twice, Will kips up. Takeshita ends up on his rear as he tags in Alexander. FUCK DON CALLIS chants as Ospreay and Alexander lock up. Clean break is not given as Alexander elbows Ospreay. Will fires back with a snap hurrincanrana. Will ends up in the DCF corner, tries to fight out, but Alexander with a flapjack. Will goes face first in the corner, as Takeshita is in. Alexander feeds Will to Takeshita, he hits a knee strike. That was impressive. Hangman costs Ospreay as he tries to get in the ring, only to be scolded by Bryce “THAREEE” Remsburg. Takeshita with an eye rake, tries to pick up Will, but Ospreay fights out only to eat a punch to the kidney.

Tiaras ends that run as Page finally tags in. Hangman sends Alexander from the apron, hits the Fallaway Slam on Takeshita and hits a crossbody block to Josh on the floor. Josh chose death again and gets a moonsault grom the apron for it. Death Valley Driver by Hangman to Takeshita, cover for a two count. Page with a lariat in the corner, but he misses the basement lariat. Both men on their feet, Takeshita and Page trade forearms. Rolling lariat is blocked, Tombstone Piledrivers are reversed. Pop-up Powerbomb by Page for a two count. Hangman tags out to Ospreay, double teamwork ensues and ends with a shooting star press from Will for a two count. Takeshita in the wrong corner, as Ospreay slaps him to the mat. Page now in the ring as both men take turns punching Takeshita. Alexander drops Ospreay to the floor, but Page sends Takeshita to the floor. It’s only temporary, as Takeshita runs the ropes and takes out Will and Hangman with senton atomico! PIP!

Alexander hits Page with a Northern Lights suplex as we return to full screen. Page fights back with forearms, but Alexander eats them and applies the ankle lock! Page to his back, he kicks Alexander right into Takeshita in the corner! Ospreay tags in, he takes it to Alexander, but Takeshita in. Two for one handspring back elbow leads to a sky twister press on Alexander for a two count. Takeshita back in, here is Page as he hits a big boot to the face of Takeshita. Both Page and Ospreay climb to the corner, ARI HARI MOONSAULT AND SKY TWISTER PRESS FROM THE TOP TO THE FLOOR! Besties! Back in the ring, Ospreay covers Alexander for a two count. Ospreay thinking Storm Breaker, but he has to abandon ship and trades forearms with Alexander. Ospreay thinking handspring again, but Alexander catches him on his shoulder and hits a Torture Rack Powerbomb! Ospreay left to fight both men by himself, Takeshita with the Blue Thunder Bomb! Brain Buster! Takeshita for the pin, Page breaks it up. Both men attack Page now, release German from Alexander. Helluva kick by Takeshita, Alexander with a release German, stereo rip cord elbows to Ospreay! The cover, Will’s out at two. Alexander holds Ospreay up for Takeshita, but Will with a poisonrana to break that up. Page sends Takeshita from the top rope to the mat, Ospreay takes him out. Dissention now between Page and Ospreay, Alexander shoves Ospreay into Hangman. Ospreay looking Hidden Blade, Alexander moves, he NEARLY hits Page. Page and Takeshita on the floor now, Hangman takes care of him. In the ring, Hook kick from Ospreay, BUCKSHOT LARIAT AND HIDDEN BLADE COMBINATION TAKES CARE OF ALEXANDER!

WINNER: Hangman Page and Will Ospreay

TIME: 18:30

THOUGHTS: Well, you shouldn’t expect anything less than amazing from all four men involved, and that was the case here. The strange bedfellows lasted long enough to win this over the DCF members, and from here, they can now destroy each other.

RATING: ****

Post-match, Hangman and Will get in each other’s faces, but Takeshita and Alexander attack. Running Hidden Blade by Ospreay to Alexander, Page with another lariat to Takeshita. Dissension continues, as Ospreay leaves the ring.

Video package for the main event.

Alicia Atout has Top Flight and Leila Grey in the back. Tonight, they are in action against the Tag Team Champions. Dante says MJF needs to stay out of their business, or he will bite his face off. Darius says that it only takes three seconds to change your minds and walk out new champions. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara are here. Dustin says he believes in them, go out there and prove them wrong.

Show some Love for Ricochet, who enters with the prosthetic leg of Zach Gowen!

Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen

The bell rings, as Ricky has to put the leg down on the apron. Ricky poses and taunts Gowen. Gowen rolls through and implores Ricky to approach. Arm drag by Gowen, and he chases Ricky around the ring. Ricky goes to the floor and gets a drop kick through the ropes. Over the top rope, and Gowen takes out Ricky with a crossbody block. Gowen bops Ricky on the head and gives his son a high five. Ricky shoves him into the barricade and looks to attack we go to PIP Break.

That was a quick PIP, as we’re back, as Gowen is on the mat, Ricky to the top, he misses the 450 Splash. Gowen lures Ricky in and sends him outside and to the floor. Ricky back in, he commits Yam bag Yahtzee on the middle rope. Gowen to the top, Tornado DDT is blocked. Ricky drives Zack to the corner, on the apron, enziguri to Gowens. 450 Splash, Gowen out at two! Ricky to the top again, Shooting Star Press, the cover, Gowen AGAIN kicks out at two. Ricky looks like he has seen a ghost lol. Vertigo from Ricky! The cover, AGAIN Gowen kicks out at two! Ricky to the floor, he has the golden scissors! Rick Knox actually does something and takes the scissors away! Gowen has his prosthetic leg, he clocks Ricky with it! Cover, Ricky is out at two. Gowen to the top now, but he misses the moonsault. Ricky to his feet, Spirit Gun, that’s game.

WINNER: Ricochet

TIME: 7:20

THOUGHTS: Match result was not in doubt, but you always have to marvel at how Gowen doesn’t let anything stop him from accomplishing what he wants to do in the ring.

RATING: ***

Another Spirit Gun from Ricky post-match. Running knee to the head from Ricky. Mark Briscoe is here, as Ricky escapes to the floor.

The Remarkable Renee Paquette has MJF in the back! She wants to know how MJF will feel if he gets a yes tonight. Wow, Renee, what a smart question, first time for everything! For 400 days, you had to admit that MJF was the best walking this Earth, but the times have changed since then. To be All Elite means more now. He loves to work (SNORT), and he doesn’t take short cuts. If he joins the Hurt Syndicate, him being a two-time champion is not a probability, but a reality.

The Hurt Syndicate are here. MVP says after their match tonight, it’s imperative that MJF be there.

Speaking of the Tag Team Champions, they make their way out, with MVP leading the way!

AEW Tag Team Eliminator Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. Top Flight

The Martin’s look to get the jump on the champions to start, and so far, so good. A DDT to Benjamin and a catch and release tope to Lashley puts them in control early. Flatliner by Darius, top rope splash from Dante, Benjamin kicks out at tow. Good grief, Lashley caught Dante in midair and thew him into the ring post. Lashley introduces Darius to the barricade before hitting a standing power slam on the apron. Lashley runs into Darius in the corner and hits a neck breaker. Benjamin tags in, hits a release German. A second one. A third one. The cover for a two count. Benjamin with another go-behind, but Darius with an elbow and an enziguri gets him away. Dairus gets the tag, but Benjamin intercepts him with a flying knee! Lashley in the ring now, SPEAR to Dante. The Hurt Lock, Darius in, but he is intercepted by a Superkick from Benjamin. Dante taps out.

WINNER: The Hurt Syndicate

TIME: 4:25

THOUGHTS: R.IP. Dante and Darius

RATING: **1/2

Post match, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara are here. Dustin tells them to leave the kids alone and pick on someone your own size. MVP waxes poetic about his history with Dustin and his father. What do you want? Dustin says look at these tag team titles, it’s clear what they want. CRU are here now. Rush says look what we have over here. Andretti says it is an old man and his little buddy trying to be heroes. Get to stepping, gramps. And Sammy, you better leave with him, or they will send him back to his beautiful daughter with a rearranged face. Rush says they don’t mean any disrespect, but their business is in the ring. They’ve been scouting the tag team competition. Bobby, what’s up Bobby? How about for the respect of their paths and their history, how about a little title shot?

Rhodes says you don’t cut the line, and you will learn respect for your elders, you stupid son of a bitch. MVP has had enough of this. He is a businessman. He has business to attend to. You guys take this to Collision, you fight it out, and the winner gets a tag team title at Double or Nothing. MVP is getting the signal for 30 seconds to commercial, so join us, and everyone will see MJF get what he deserves.

After the break, MVP tells MJF to get his ass out here, so he gets what he deserves. His theme hits, but he isn’t here. Benjamin goes to the back, he finds MJF hiding behind Sonjay Dutt, Jerry Lynn, and Tony Khan. TK ratted him out LOL! Benjmain leads MJF Back to the ring as MVP says you are wasting everyone’s time. MVP says this is your moment of reckoning, you asked for this, so he hopes Max is ready. They had their discussion, once again, MVP thumbs up. Shelton? Thumbs up. Bobby? He pulls MJF in, it’s the final vote. Lashley feigns the thumb up, down, up, while Benjamin is waiting behind them. THUMBS UP! MJF is so ecstatic that he jumps into the arms of Lashley LOL! MJF goes around the ring and celebrates in each corner. Lashley shakes his hand, and MJF embraces Benjamin and MVP. Next week, MJF will sign his official contract to join the group. Huh. Call me crazy, but I don’t think this will go the way you expect it to.

It’s time to become TIMELESS!

AEW Women’s Eliminator 4-way match: TIMELESS Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa

Be still my beating heart 🩷

Storm and Blue and AZM and Mina pair off here. AZM with a roll-up for a two count. Mina bridges out, does her dance, and gets rolled up by AZM. Both ladies end up on the floor, Mina with a tornado DDT to AZM! Blue and Storm in the ring now as Storm gets the better of her. Well, until Blue hits tilt-a-world head scissors. DDT by Blue, but AZM back in. The miss kicks, but they trade forearms instead. Both ladies off the ropes, but Mina and Storm grab ahold and drag them out. Mina and Storm look to face off, but Blue and AZM are back. DOUBLE THESZ PRESS BY MINA AND TONI as the spider is on the screen again. Mina wants to show her girls to Storm, but Toni hammers her with forearms. Mina gives as good as she gets, but AZM is back to cut off Mina. Mina is amazing, though, and she fights off Storm and AZM. Mina has the figure-four set up and still hits AZM with a DDT. Amazing. AZM back in, she takes Mina to the corner. Minda back in control, she walks the top rope with AZM’s hand and takes out Storm on the floor! AZM with a drive by kick to Mina and a crossbody to Storm. Blue kicks AZM off the apron and goes to the top, she takes all three ladies out on the floor! PIP Break!

🧐🧐🧐🧐

We’re back, as Mina hits Toni with a suplex in the middle of the ring. Everyone to their feet, as AZM and Mina pair off, as do Storm and Skye. Mina and Skye are left to trade forearms in the middle of the ring. Release Germans by Storm and AZM to Mina and Skye. Storm hits repeat hip attacks on Mina and Skye! AZM avoids her booty treat and rolls up Mina, only for it to be broken up by Skye. Mina to the top, rolling kick to Skye. Mina looks to finish it, but Storm with a drop kick. Back suplex to AZM. Sky High Powerbomb on Skye Blue. Mina with a roundhouse kick sends Storm to the floor. Skye with a thrust kick to Mina, Skye looking Code Blue, AZM tries to break it up, but she lands in the void. AZM with the Destroyer on Skye, the cover, Storm makes the save. Storm Zero to AZM, but Mina breaks it up. Mina fights off a Storm Zero. Rolling Elbow strike from Mina, small package from Storm is reversed and Mina gets the flash pin!

WINNER: Mina Shirakawa

TIME: 12:10

THOUGHTS: From a talent standpoint, this one was really good. You could have thrown a dart and got yourself a credible winner for this match. That Mina won not only is a great welcome back to AEW for her, but it does give Toni someone to dance with at Double or Nothing.

RATING: **********

Post-match, Mina dances for Toni, Luther wipes her brow, and as AZM is being helped to the bank, Mercedes Mone launches an attack. It doesn’t last long, as Jamie Hayter is here to attack Mone. Mercedes fights her off and hides behind refs and security as Jamie is taken to the back.

Oh, and lost in all of that, we got the graphic for Mina’s title shot at Double or Nothing! Nice!

Excalibur introduces a video package for the late Sabu. Taz says he was a machine. His work ethic was off the charts; he was larger than life. He was aura, he was tough before there was anyone else tougher. He’ll miss you, brother. Taz points to the sky as we get the graphic to send us to commercials.

Renee has MJF and MVP in the back post-break. MJF feels like he won the lottery, he needs his lawyer to look over his contract. Mark Sterling is here! He wants to shake MVP’s hand, but he uses his cane to push his hand down. What’s wrong, Montell? Don’t you ever use your lawyer to look over a contract? It’s not kosher, says MVP, and they walk off.

Nigel McGuiness and Schiavone are in the ring. Nigel has something on his mind. He wants to apologize to Tony. He did exactly what he told Tony not to do, which was get in the ring as announcer. He also wants to apologize to Daniel Garcia. Garcia makes his way out.

Nigel says you saw what happened, he let his ego goad him into a situation where he cost Garcia a chance to win the match and the winner’s purse. It will never happen again. Garcia says keep your apology to yourself. You did exactly what you were supposed to do. FTR insulted you, and you stood up for yourself. They tried to end his career and Cope’s career, and they will try to end Nigel’s career. Danny is going to fight these guys whether Nigel is with him or not. It would be an absolute honor for you to stand by my side and fight FTR.

Stokely Hathaway says look at this, these two men glazing each other. FTR isn’t here tonight, but he is here to speak on their behalf. What Nigel did last week was heinous. Nigel says he is sorry for what happened last week. Stokley mocks him, and says when you put your hands on FTR, you have to face the punishment. That punishment is getting in the ring with FTR in an official match. This way, they can’t be fined, suspended, or held responsible for what they do to you or Nigel.

Nigel says that is why they don’t want to wrestle them. They are 10-time champions, they are killers. Garcia says FTR might kill them, but he’s watched Nigel overcome the odds his entire career. Danny has overcome the odds his entire career. He wants to give the fans Garcia and McGuiness against FTR. Stokely says you don’t have to wrestle, you can continue to be the Al Bundy of AEW, reliving your glory years. I mean, can you beat FTR when you barely beat hepatitis?

Hey, look at that, FTR are here! They ambush Nigel and Danny, but here is Daddy Magic Matt Menard with a crowbar to save them! Daddy Magic chants. Huh. Wild. FTR leave with Stokley, and Dax rips up two fan signs at ring side.

We run down the matches for this week’s Collision, including a tribute to the late Steve “Mongo” McMichael. I mean, yeah, Collision is still in Chicago, so that makes total sense. The main event Steel Cage match is up next!

The steel cage comes down, as Chicago’s own Justin Roberts gives us the introduction.

Steel Cage Match for the AEEW World Title: Jon Moxley (C) vs. Samoa Joe

The cage is locked, and we’re reminded that this is pinfall or submission. Apparently, escaping the cage doesn’t mean you win or lose.

The bell rings and both men circle each other. Moxley takes Joe to the corner, Joe kicks him as a receipt. Chops from Joe and a headbutt. Moxley wants to trade, but I don’t think that’s a smart choice. Joe lands the first “throw your opponents like a lawn dart into the cage” not once but twice, and it sure was nice. Moxley is trapped between the ropes and the cage, as Joe charges in with a shoulder tackle to the gut. Moxley tries to fight with Joe but again, wiser decisions, my man. Joe beats Moxley down to the mat and hits the running boot to the face and soaks it in for a bit. Joe with the snap mare, kick, and an elbow drop. First cover of the match for a two count. Moxley decides to smarten up and goes after the left knee of Joe. He gets him on the mat and torques his knee. He uses the ropes to land on his knee before applying the Figure-Four. Joe eventually reverses the hold, and Moxley gets to the ropes. Joe gives up the hold which, okay? Joe with forearms, but Moxley with a high boot. he flips the fans off as we go to PIP.

We’re back, as we see members of the Death Riders and Joe’s tag team partners and Willow here. Again, I have to question how smart it is for Moxley to trade hands with Joe. Moxley gouges the eyes of Joe, and he looks to climb the catch because, yeah, that certainly wins you the match. Joe plays the hits with the Manhattan Drop, big kick, and Senton back splash for a two count. Joe with the powerbomb, Moxley kicks out, so Joe turns it into the STF. He switches to the Cross Face, as Moxley gets a rope break…in the cage? Since when? What’s the point of that? Joe puts Moxley in the corner, looking Muscle Buster, but Vampire Moxley bits the forehead of Joe. Again, Moxley wants to trade hands, but he hits a cutter on Joe. The cover, Joe kicks out at two. Cross arm breaker, but Joe keeps his hands crossed to avoid serious leverage. Moxley with the bulldog choke now. Joe’s hands drop twice, but not the third time, as Joe is back to his feet. Paradigm Shift from Moxley! The cover, Joe kicks out at two! Moxley threatens to beat up Paul Turner. Moxley signals this is the end, Joe reverses him and puts in the Coquina Clutch! Yuta and Claudio try to get involved, but Hobbs and Willow take care of them! Someone slides the briefcase in to Moxley! he hits Joe with the case, and he wins. IT’S GABE KIDD!

WINNER: Jon Moxley (Still Champion)

TIME: 12:00

THOUGHTS: Felt like a slog, honestly. And the rules certainly didn’t help. I mean, a rope break in a steel cage? The hell? Anyway, it was fine.

RATING: **1/2

Pos-match, Kidd leads Hobbs up the ramp. Claudio tries to hit Hobbs with a chair from behind, but he no sells it, only for Kidd to hit him in the dick. They take out him and Willow, as The Young Bucks are here! Before they can shake hands, Kenny Omega is here! He takes care of Claudio and Yuta, but Kazuchika Okada is here! He lands a big shot to the gut. Matt Jackson lowers the cage, but Speedball Mike Bailey is here to run off Okada! The Bucks, The Death Riders, and Kidd lay the beating on Joe, Hobbs, and Omega. WHOSE HOUSE? Why, it’s Swerve Strickland, but he’s not wearing his new shoes! Strickland climbs the catch, everyone waits for him like an idiot, and he takes all seven men out with a DIVE! Matthew presses the button for the cage to go up, and everyone leaves. Strickland on the mic. Last time he was in this city and this ring, he got his head beat in and dropped on a cinder block. You think he wouldn’t want to step into it again, but here he is. You think he fears anything? He realized, he is the fear. He is the most dangerous man in AEW, and with you gentlemen and lady here, they want to cause a little bit of anarchy. Double or Nothing, Phoenix, Arizona, ANARCHY IN THE ARENA!

Well, that’s certainly ONE way to get them all on the show, so awesome!

And with that, we’re done!