Ciocco’s WWE Raw Review 8.11.25  

Well, hey there! It’s everyone’s favorite wrestling traveling, comically aloof, and witty as the summer day is long recap guy***, and I am here to cover Monday Night Raw for the fine folks of the WWE Universe! The Boss asked if I could cover Mr. Cook tonight and I said, without hesitation…

Okay.

Just kidding, I said of course I would. After all, what kind of a team player would I be if I had not agreed to do it? I always believe in the old saying, “Scratch your back if you scratch mine” think. Or, in something more equitable for me, Vis-A-Vis.

Raw tonight will take place from the lovely Canadian Province known as Quebec, and the card is looking stacked! The WWE Women’s Title will be on the line, as Naomi will defend against the former champion Iyo Sky. Near-by Hometown Hero Sami Zayn will faceoff with Rusev, on Rusev Day no less! Becky Lynch will face Maxxine Dupri, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will team up to face IC Champion Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano, but before we can get to any of that, CM Punk will open up the broadcast, no doubt to lament disgust and air certain grievances.

Raw is right around the corner!

***These statements have, in fact, have not been proven to be true, could not be proven as true, and are probably downright falsehoods spread by a maniacal moron.

EDIT: Apparently, Naomi has NOT been cleared for action tonight, so it appears that the Women’s Title match is off the table.

THEN…NOW…FOREVER…TOGETHER!

Highlights from Summerslam open us up. We see last week on Raw, where LA Knight came out to confront new WWE Universal Champion Seth FREAKING Rollins. Unfortunately for Knight, he was cost the match when CM Punk came to get his revenge on Rollins for him cashing in on Punk at Summerslam after he defeated GUNTHER. After Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker arrived post-match to take out Punk and Knight, The OTC, Roman Reigns, returned to go after Rollins! Unfortunately, for Reigns, he was laid out by the Oracle as well.

Tonight, Raw is LIVE from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec! The Voice of WWE, Michael Cole, and the Savior of Misbehavior, Corey Graves, are on the call tonight!

Cole confirms that the news is true, that Naomi is not medically cleared to compete tonight, so there will be no Women’s Title match.

Cult of Personality hits, and here comes Chicago-Made Punk! The fans sing his theme song and chant his name as Punk gets in the ring. As you would expect, Charles Montgomery Punk has the microphone. Is it great to be alive on a Monday Night in Quebec City or what? You make it really hard for me to be angry, but he should be the champion, he should have gold around his waist, but he’s not. So, he’s a little bit angry about it. He has a Seth Rollins problem. Self-Professed visionary who cannot see what is in front of him, and he thinks he is CM Punk. You guys watch Summerslam? I climbed to the top of the mountain for the first time in 12 years in this company. He feels like he left the fans down, because he is not champion currently. If you thought I was relentless before, if you thought I was obsessed with champion before, after looking at the title and your faces, he is more possed to win that title again. They say hate the player hate the game, but he doesn’t hate the game because he cashed in on people back in the day. But he DOES hate the player. You faked an injury to fool everyone, but you don’t have to fake an injury, because I will break your legs.

YEAH! L…A…Knight is here. He comes face-to-face with Punk in the ring. He wants to shake hands with Punk. Punk accepts. Punk wants to know if he has something to say. Knight says of course he does, so LET ME TALK TO YOU! Everyone knows Punk was robbed at Summerslam. He defeated GUNTHER and became champion once more. You deserve to have your rematch, absolutely.

Punk: YEAH!

Knight: YEAH!

BUT…last week, I was having my match with Rollins, and what do you do? You come down, you can’t contain yourself, you attack Rollins, and I lose my chance. Wrong place, wrong time, YEAH! So what I’m telling you, we don’t have a problem and I want to keep it that way. If you want to get Rollins, get him and whip his ass. But if you want to, get him after the bell rings. You deserve the rematch, but you’re getting it after I get mine.

Punk sees his perspective, but the words you were looking for were thank you Mr. Punk, for stopping them from ending my career. Punk saved his life from getting his head stomped like a coconut. When it comes to who gets the first shot, Punk has been a while, so you can get to the back of the line.

Knight says THANK is not the word he would put in front of you. LOL! That drought is a long time, but Knight ahs never been here before. And as good as you are, you aren’t on Knight’s level, best in the world. Knight is going to do Punk two favors. he will forget last week happened, as long as it doesn’t happen again. Favor two, he is going to go beat Seth Rollins and become the new champion, then YOU can be my first successful title defense. YEAH!

You’re going to do Punk a favor? Punk doesn’t want a problem with Knight, he has a Rollins problem, you have a Rollins problem. Punk is the best in the world…YEAH!

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!

Punk: I wasn’t done!

Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker are here! Paul goes through the French he does know, anything that gets us in and out of here speaking your guttural language. He gets chants that I am pretty sure is vulgar lol. Speaking of guttural, take it from the Oracle, do NOT get into the favor business with CM Punk. You start trading favors with that man, it will cost you everything in life. Your self-respect, your spot in WWE, it will cost you your Tribal Chief…

ENOUGH, says Punk. Tug up your pants, because someone is getting punched in the face tonight. Punk will punch both of your chins, or he can punch Bron’s face.

Heyman says he did teach him well, that’s a hell of an idea. CM Punk and LA Knight, versus the Future of Wrestlemania, Bron Breakker, and the owner of the Shoe-Afala, the Tribal Thief, Bronson Reed!

Knight doesn’t know if he can get it through his bloated head, they want Rollins, not these two geese. Punk says they accept, but Knight says Punk doesn’t talk for him, before accepting the match anyway. Breakker wants to fight now, but Reed stops him. Bron cracks wise about the ages of Punk and Knight by saying they are a combined 100 years old. I know his uncle is Scotty, but…

47+40 = 87, not 100.

We see highlights from last week, where Dominik Mysterio defeated Dragon Lee. AJ Styles made the save, thus leading to tonight’s match. We’re in the Judgement Day locker room. Finn Balor wants to know what is going on with the women’s title. Dom Mysterio is here with El Grande Americano! Finn wants a word with Dom in private. He doesn’t think that the rest of the group wants El Grande here. Dom says he is just here to help him out. Finn says smart move, maybe he can help him bring the AAA Mega Title to the company. Roxanne and Raquel are going to go handle business and talk to Pierce.

To our first match tonight!

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano

Styles and Lee don’t want to wait for the bell, as they launch an early attack. The bell rings, with Styles and Mysterio in the ring. DIRTY DOM chants to the tune of Cody Rhodes, and I love it! Lee with the tag, from the top and an double axe-handle to the arm of Dom. Lee goes to whip Dom, but he slides out of the ring and takes a break. back in, he tags in Americano. El Grande is with slaps and chops to Lee across the ring. Whip, but Lee rolls out of the way. From the apron, Lee with a headbutt and a rising knee strike. Lee to the very top, flying crossbody! The cover, kick out at two. Syles gets the tag. double team back elbow and double team seated kicks. Styles feeds Dom to Lee for a powerbomb as we take a commercial Ad Break!

Dom has a headlock on Styles as we return. He takes Styles to the mat when he tries to fight back. Dom sends off Styles, he kicks Dom and we have the double clothesline spot. Lee and El Grande are in the match. Lee off the ropes with a rana. Clothesline by Lee, he sends El Grande up and over. Americano tries a roll-up, but Lee with a standing double stomp. Lee with a running basement drop kick. Off goes the elbow pad, running elbow strike! Dom distracts Lee so El Grande can hit the running knee strike! Dom chucks Lee into the ring steps on the outside. Fist bump between El Grande and Dom! The dastardly heels wrap the tassel of Lee’s mask around the ring post! He gets himself free. Dom puts his mask back on, and puts on the dreaded CHINLOCK OF DOOM! Lee tries to fight back, but Dom takes him to the corner. He puts him up top, and Dom tries to take the mask of Lee. Lee in the corner, Dom with a stalling basement dropkick. He takes his own mask off and OMG IT’S DOMINIK MYSTERIO! I HAD NO IDEA, GUYS!

More Ads? Seriously?

El Grande has Lee in a prone position on top as we return. El Grande takes WAY too long, ends up in the tree of WOAH, and gets a double stomp! Lee tries to get the tag, but Dom grabs Styles from the corner. AJ chases Dom around the ring. A release German from Lee ends El Grande’s offense in the ring, and AJ is back. Lee kicks El Grande away, takes in AJ. and Styles goes HAM on El Grande. Running corner forearm into the knee assisted backbreaker! The cover, Dom is back in to break it up. Styles launches Lee into Dom, Lee monkey flips Dom into the Styles Clash! Lee goes up top, Americano sends him crashing to the floor. In the ring, Styles with a sit-out Reverse DDT! The cover, El Grande out at two.

Wait, when did he actually tag in?

Americano lures Styles in and hits his a neck crank over the top rope. El Grande finds the piece of metal in his tights, but Styles kicks it away. Dom puts on his mask again, loads it with the piece of metal, and headbutts Styles! El Grande into the pin for the win!

WINNER: Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano

TIME: 16:35

THOUGHTS: A good match, as you would expect between four men who are as talented as they are. It was a little slow in spots, and there was six minutes worth of ads, but it doesn’t take too much away from the match itself.

RATING: ***1/4

Earlier today, Sami Zayn (wearing a Quebec Ramparts jersey) wants to know if Adam Pierce has made a decision about the world title match at Clash of the Castle. Adam says he hasn’t yet, but he will let him know when he has. Sheamus is here! Who is going to stop Sheamus from getting what he wants? Sami says, as your friend, please do not get involved in his match with Rusev tonight. Sheamus says that’s fine, but the moment the match is over, that Bulgarian Bastard is mine!

Is this Sami Zayn kid over? Not quite sure lol!

Iyo Sky wants the title match that she was promised. Adam says Naomi is not cleared, but he gives her his word that when he learns anything, he will let her know. Raquel and Roxanne are here. Roxanne says this is a good thing, so Iyo doesn’t lose to Naomi AGAIN. Iyo says she wants to fight Roxanne, Adam says that is a great idea, and makes it official for later tonight!

Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

We see what happened last week between Sheamus and Sami before the match. Cole says this is the fourth time these men have faced each other, but the first time in eight years. The fans boo Rusev, but they cheer their native son when we get posing. Call me crazy, but this seems like a tepid start. Well, Rusev just changed that lol.

Graves: Rusev wants to send the fans home disappointed, just like when the Nordiques left for Colorado.

BURN!

Sami reverses Rusev’s attack and does ten-plus punches in the corner. That’s short lived, as Rusev hits a high elbow to an incoming Zayn. Cover for a two count. Sami Zayn chant, as Sami sends Rusev to the floor. A back kick, springboard Arabian Press to the floor! Rusev is returned to the ring, Zayn ducks two clotheslines, but he runs into a Rusev side slam. Incoming Ad Break!

Rusev has Sami on the top as we come back. He’s thinking Superplex, but Sami is not on that wave length. Sami throws Rusev off. Rusev charges, so Sami flies over top of him. A chop, Sami runs the top rope, spikes him with the DDT! Sami is thinking Helluva kick, but Rusev has his boot for him right to the face with a Machka Kick! Cover for a two count. Rusev signals this is over, he kicks the back of Sami. The Accolade, but Sami fights out and rolls up Rusev for a two count. Rusev charges in, Sami thinking Exploder, but Rusev grabs the rope to avoid it. Rusev sends Sami to the apron, he gets the crazy eyes, he steals Sheamus beats on the apron! Rusev gets too cocky, and Sami FINALLY hits the Exploder! Sami waits, but here comes The MFT! Hey, this isn’t Smackdown, get out of here!

WINNER: Sami Zayn by DQ

TIME: 9:50

THOUGHTS: The ending aside, it was the typical big man-smaller man match. The crowd made it feel more important as they threw their support behind their hometown kid.

RATING: **3/4

The beatdown is on, as officials send Solo and his cronies up the ramp. Sheamus is here! He kicks Rusev in the face! Well, he kept his word and waited until the match was over! Sheamus sends a security guard over the announce desk! They fight into crowd! Cole says we need the Mounties! Shawn Daivari and a ref check on Sami as we go to Ad Break!

We see what happened to Sami prior to the break. Security (and Adam Pierce) lead the MFT out of the arena. A ref shows up and tells Adam that they broke up Sheamus and Rusev. Adam says like last week? Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, and Xaiver Woods are here. Penta must be stopped! He ruined Kofi’s sombrero! Pierced tells them to leave him alone and walks off.

Bronson Reed vignette. He beat up Rollins, earning his respect. But, he doesn’t want Roman Reign’s respect. He took his shoes and punked him out not once, but twice. There hasn’t been a third time, because hasn’t manned up yet. He will keep after him until he acknowledges the Tribal Thief! TSUNAMI!

Iyo Sky is walking in the back, and the Kabuki Warriors are here, and my heart just exploded! Kairi says they can help Sky beat Roxanne tonight! Iyo says she has beaten Roxanne before, and she will do it again tonight! They embrace, and my head spins. But, they aren’t coming out, so BOO! Iyo makes her entrance as we have encountered another ad-break!

Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez

The bell rings and we are under way. Lock-up, Perez takes Sky to the ropes. Cheap shot is avoided by Sky. Perez with arm control, but Sky reverses with wrist control. Perez rolls around until she escapes and brings Sky down to the mat. Sky with a single leg takedown, Perez wraps her legs around Iyo and rolls her over for a pin attempt. She continues the roll and tries another pin attempt. Sky sits back, causing Roxanne’s shoulders to the mat for a two count. Perez with a headlock takeover, but Sky ends up being wrapped up by Perez. She reverses, Roxanne matrixes out, and pie faces Iyo. Iyo with a double leg, she grabs a headlock, Perez reverses down to the mat. Iyo does headstand escape, and Perez losses her mind lol. She runs Iyo face first into one corner, two corners, but not a third corner. Sky whips Perez, she lays out, Perez with the cartwheel and a SLAP to Sky! Perez goes round and round and throws Iyo, but she lands on her feet! Iyo off the ropes with a shotgun dropkick! Perez on the floor with Raquel, suicide dive by Sky! Rodriguez got more of that than Perez, allowing her to attack from behind, and she throws Iyo into the ring steps. Ad-Break incoming!

Perez throws Sky into the ropes and hits a flying forearm to the back of Iyo as we return. Second rope moonsault from Roxanne! The cover, two count, as Roxanne losses her mind. Perez slams Sky face first into the middle turnbuckle. Perez charges in with an uppercut, a second one. She sends Sky to the middle of the ring and goes to the second rope. She jumps right into a dropkick from Sky, however, as we reset! Sky is fired up! SHOTAI! A second one! Clothesline! Sky up and out to the apron, she hits Perez with a knee! To the top, missile dropkick, and Sky is feeling it! Meteora in the corner to Perez! The cover, two count. THIS IS AWESOME chants, and I agree! Sky looking for the Over the Moonsault, but Perez gets out to the apron. Perez drops Sky sternum first on the top rope. Perez with a Frankensteiner! Cartwheel into a double knee to the back of the head for a two count. Pop Rox is countered by Sky, she hits a basement dropkick! Second Meteora is avoided, as Sky hits the corner. Raquel distracts the ref as she gauges the eyes of Sky! Perez with the Shiniest Wizard! Cover, two count. Around the world by Perez, cross face is locked in! Sky lays back to break the hold and gets back to her feet. Sky with the backbreaker to the knee! Cover, two count. Rodriguez rescues Perez again. Springboard Moonsault from Sky, taking out Roxanne and Raquel! Back in the ring, the Over the Moonsault meets the knees of Perez! Raquel on the apron, but the Kabuki Warriors are here! They hold Roxanne, Iyo goes to attack, but she moves, and Roxanne sends Iyo into Asuka and Kairi! The roll-up wins it for Perez!

WINNER: Roxanne Perez

TIME: 15:40

THOUGHTS: A fantastic match between two amazing women wrestlers. The ending was choppy, but not too much as to ruin the actual in-ring content.

RATING: ***3/4

Jackie Redmond in the back with Jey Uso. Jey says he hated to miss the show last week, but he is back for receipts. He is putting Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed on notice. LA Knight is here! Knight says people might think it’s weird that Uso wasn’t here, like he doesn’t want to get out of the shadow of Roman Reigns. Knight says the line for the world title starts behind him, YEAH! Jey says (shocking) YEET! Jackie says there is tension here, and boy, I love Jackie and all, but nothing like stating the obvious lol.

We see Maxxine Dupri, Nattie, and Akira Tozawa walking backstage, we then see Becky Lynch walking. That match is up next after this Ad-Break!

Iyo Sky wants to know what was that after the break? Arguing ensues, Asuka shoves Iyo and walks off, Kairi looks conflicted and leaves, and my heart just broke.

Incoming Title Match!

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Maxxine Dupri

I know I haven’t kept up on all things WWE as of late, but I have to say, I dig Becky’s theme music more than the one that went WOAAAAAAAAHHHHHH WHOA WOAH!

The bell rings, and Lynch takes Dupri to the corner. She roughhouses with her, and Lynch goes behind Dupri. She walks it off, Dupri tries to get Lynch, but Becky walks right around her. Lynch gives her a free headlock, so Maxxine takes it. Becky reverses it, off the ropes and a shoulder tackle puts Dupri on the mat. Becky tells her to get out of her ring, you don’t deserve to be here. Dupri feigns getting out of her ring, comes back in, and hits an arm drag to Lynch. Her dropkick misses, though, and Lynch with a big boot. Lynch throws Dupri into the corner and beats her down. Lynch talks smack with Nattie and continues to berate Dupri. Lynch flies in with a running forearm. Becksploder! A second one! She hits a third one! Lynch grabs Dupri, Maxxine shoves her off. Manhandle Slam is countered with a STUNNER by Dupri! Lynch charges but Maxxine moves! Lynch’s kick is caught, Ankle Lock! Lynch out, Dupri does cartwheels. She baits Becky in and attacks her in the corner. Lynch to the floor, but Maxxine with a baseball slide! Maxxine to the top, crossbody to Lynch! The cover, two count! Dupri tries the Sharpshooter, Lynch fights it off, but she runs into a spin kick! Roll-ups are countered, Becky grabs the ropes! Becky locks on the Dis-Arm-Her for the win.

WINNER: Becky Lynch (Still Champion)

TIME: 5:35

THOUGHTS: Obvious winner was obvious. The hope spots from Dupri were nice, but the offense still felt disjointed and out of sync. Becky won, so all is right with the world!

RATING: **1/2

Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman in the back. What a week, says Rollins! He didn’t want to come to this dump of a town, but Punk has a Knight problem, and Knight has a Punk Problem. But now, they have a Bron-Bron problem. In fact, he believes in his guys. Stack some bodies, I am out of this dump!

We see CM Pepsi walking in the back. The main event is up after the Ad-Break!

Bayley sits down and gets candid. She doesn’t know where to start. She has been doing this for 15 years and doesn’t feel anything. She wants more and feels less. she feels less but wants more. The role Model meant something before it became something. She realized she could be an asset, to be the person that people looked up to, to the people in the back on the people on the other side of the barricade. Now, she is here, by herself, and everything that has led up to this point has shown you nothing. She doesn’t have a title, and it is her fault. Okay, that was eerie.

Jackie in the back with Lyra Valkyria. She wants to know how she feels after seeing this promo. Lyra says she had no idea, this wasn’t because of what she said to her, right? She stands by what she said. Bayley is the reason that she cannot challenge Becky for the title anymore. She feels bad for her, but it isn’t her fault, she is on her own.

Speaking of on her own, Iyo Sky is seen walking outside. Stephanie Vaquer is here. She says she wasn’t the only one who was promised a title match. Rhea Ripley is here! She is sorry about what happened to Sky. Asuka and Kairi aren’t trustworthy. Iyo knows what she is saying, but she doesn’t appreciate it. She tells Rhea to stay out of it and walks off.

Cole: by the time we get to Philadelphia next week, the Phillies might be 10.5 games up on the Mets.

NOICE! I always knew I liked ya, Cole! 😉

It’s time for the MAIN EVENT!

LA Knight and CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker W/The Oracle Paul Heyman

Reed and Bronson waste no time going after their opponents with an ambush in the opposing corner. Reed and Knight in the ring, and Knight still hasn’t gotten his jacket off yet. Bron in the ring, he dips his head and eats a kick followed by a back elbow. He throws his jacket at Bron and then wrenches the arm of Breakker to a YEAH each time. Short arm clothesline from Knight as Punk claps in approval. Punk in, he torques the arm of Breakker. Knight with the tag, he lands a shot to the gut of Breakker. Another quick tag. Punk takes Breakker to the corner. Whip, Brakker holds the ropes, but Punk clotheslines him to the floor. Reed is in. Punk and Knight try, individually, to clothesline Reed from the ring before finally doing it as a team, sending Reed to the floor! Ad-Break time!

Bron-Bron work over Punk in their corner as we return from break. Breakker with a back breaker for a two count. He does push-ups, which his Uncle would appreciate, right next to his Steiner Math earlier. Dreaded Chinlock is applied by Breakker. Jaw breaker countered by Punk, but Reed gets the tag and stops the tag attempt. Neck crank vice from Reed to Punk. Another Jaw breaker counters by Punk. Punk kicks Reed away, his second charge finds the corner. Punk finally tags in Knight. Knight hammers away on Reed, but he can’t drop him. Reed misses two clotheslines, Knight with a flying lariat to finally put Reed on the mat. Knight looking for BFT, but Reed shoves him off. Knight back with a DDT to Reed. Knight to the middle rope. He sees Breakker coming, and he hits a clothesline and throws Bron into the ring post. Reed uses this to splash Knight from behind into his team’s corner. Knight is on the table. AND BREAKKER HITS A FLYING CLOTHESLINE FROM THE APRON, SENDING BOTH MEN OVER THE ANNOUNCE TABLE! Ad-Break time!

Brakker and Knight are down in the middle of the ring as we return. Knight reaches for the tag, but Breakker prevents the tag with an overhead suplex! Reed gets the tag, and Graves just called him Godzilla. IDK, maybe Corey needs to say that to his face lol. Reed with a clothesline to Knight, and he mocks the OTC finger up. Knight tries a sunset flip, Reed misses the sit-down splash. Breakker comes around, feigning he would attack Punk, but it was a ruse, as Reed squashes Knight. Bron-Bron with a Steiners inspired top-rope bulldog from the shoulders of Reed to Knight! The cover, Punk makes the save. Reed misses the running splash, allowing Knight to finally get the tag to Punk. Breakker is in, but he runs into a big boot. Dropkicks follow. Punk mocks the barking and hits a suplex. Step-up knee in the corner from Punk. To the other corner and another Steo-up knee. Reed is back, but Knight sends him crashing onto the announce desk. Punk with the Macho Man Elbow Drop! The shirt is off! GTG is taunted, but here is Seth Rollins to attack Punk!

WINNER: CM Punk and LA Knight via DQ

TIME: 16:20

THOUGHTS: Knight and Punk made a good tag team, but you knew that Bron-Bron couldn’t eat the pin here. It was good for what it was, nothing more, nothing less.

RATING: ***1/4

The beatdown continues, but here comes Jey Uso with a chair in hand. He waits on top of the stage, before charging Breakker with the chair. Reed swats the chair away from Uso, so Jey lands his big punches. Jey gets the chair back and cracks Reed in the back with it. Punk, Knight, and Uso hold the ring. Adam Pierce is here. He is a liar, he ruins main events, and they are interrupting main events. But, he isn’t angry, he sees this as an opportunity. This is an opportunity for the world title. You just earned a freaking chance to defend the freaking world title. You will defend at Clash at the Castle against Jey Uso, AND LA Knight, AND CM Punk! It’s a Fatal Four-Way, and it is official! Rollins looks like he dumped in his nappy of fear lol. Punk and Knight start fighting! Uso tries to break it up, but Knight elbows him! The Vision is back to attack Seth’s opponents! Breakker with a SPEAR to Knight on the floor! Tsunami from Reed to Punk and Uso! Knight is returned to the ring, Rollins with the STOMP! Rollins mocks Uso before hitting him with the STOMP! Bron-Bron hold Punk as Rollins wants Punk to look into his eyes. As long as he breathes, you will never, ever, be champion again! Rollins with another STOMP to Punk! Rollins poses with the belt with the Vision, and with that, we are done!