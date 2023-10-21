CJ Perry to be Featured on New Season of MTV’s Cribs

– MTV announced the return of Cribs, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) will be featured on the new season. The new season starts later next month on November 15 at 9:30 pm EST. Here’s the full press release:

NEW YORK, NY (October 20, 2023) – MTV today announced that Cribs will return on Wednesday, November 15 at 9:30pm ET/PT, giving viewers unparalleled access to the personal lives of their favorite celebrities.

Homes to be featured include:

· Adrian Grenier

· Adrienne Bailon-Houghton & Family

· Alyssa Edwards

· Amanda Seales

· Anjali Bhimani

· Atsuko Okatsuka

· Bobby Berk

· C.J. Perry

· DaniLeigh

· Dita Von Teese

· E.G. Daily

· Emelia Hartford

· Gus Kenworthy

· Janel Parrish

· Jaren Jackson Jr.

· Jenna Jameson

· Jesse Metcalfe

· Jonathan Bennett

· Kaila Novak

· Margaret Cho

· Martha Hunt

· Mena Suvari

· Nastia Liukin

· Nick Viall

· Nicole Sullivan

· Nikki Garcia

· Perez Hilton

· Rumer Willis

· Scotty Pippen Jr.

· Shaun T

· Taye Diggs

· Vanessa Williams

· Vinny Guadagnino

· Vivica A. Fox

The new season of Cribs will air on MTV in over 50 countries later this year.

For even more Cribs, follow MTV Shows on Instagram, X and TikTok and use #MTVCribs to join the conversation.

Cribs is executive produced by Adam Gonzalez for A Game Productions with MTV Entertainment Studios. Elena Diaz serves as executive producer for MTV Entertainment Studios. Liz Kim serves as Executive in Charge of Production.