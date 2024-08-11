wrestling / News

Claudio Castagnoli Challenges Kazuchika Okada For August 21st AEW Dynamite

August 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear Claudio Castagnoli Image Credit: AEW

Claudio Castagnoli laid out a challenge to Kazuchika Okada for a match on AEW Dynamite in two weeks. The Blackpool Combat Club member issued the challenge for an AEW Continental Championship bout on last night’s episode of Collision.

Okada has yet to respond to the challenge. The two are set for a face-to-face on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli, Kazuchika Okada, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading