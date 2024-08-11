wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli Challenges Kazuchika Okada For August 21st AEW Dynamite
Claudio Castagnoli laid out a challenge to Kazuchika Okada for a match on AEW Dynamite in two weeks. The Blackpool Combat Club member issued the challenge for an AEW Continental Championship bout on last night’s episode of Collision.
Okada has yet to respond to the challenge. The two are set for a face-to-face on this week’s episode of Dynamite.
Claudio Castagnoli has the perfect idea for when to cash in his challenge for the #AEW Continental Championship vs. Okada!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ClaudioCSRO | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/Ljds6R32pX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024