Claudio Castagnoli on How Many of His Opponents Hate Taking the Big Swing

– During a Starrcast V live edition of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Claudio Castagnoli discussed using his Big Swing move and why some of his opponents hate taking it. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It depends. The longest I’ve ever swung somebody, the crowd counted to 100. I was made aware from people online that it was actually only 88 revolutions. That’s still a lot of rounds. It all depends on the opponent, how hot the crowd is, how tired I am. It doesn’t make me dizzy. Just my legs get tired. I’ve heard from many people that it’s their least favorite move to take and they absolutely hate it to the point where they almost refuse to take it because it makes them dizzy and they hate. It. I tell them to relax, which I guess is the wrong thing [laughs].”

As noted, Claudio Castagnoli will be in action for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts III show. He will defend his ROH World Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. The show will be broadcast on TNT tonight at 8:00 pm EST.