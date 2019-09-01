wrestling / News
CM Punk Comments on Starrcast Appearance, Thanks Conrad Thompson
September 1, 2019 | Posted by
– CM Punk has taken to social media to thank Conrad Thompson and the fans for his appearance at Starrcast. Punk appeared at a Q&A where he addressed his feelings toward WWE, told stories about his time there and from other points in his career. He posted to Twitter:
Thank you @HeyHeyItsConrad. Thanks to your entire team and everyone who helped make my appearance @StarrcastEvents the best I’ve ever been a part off. Most of all, thanks to everyone who came through to say hi. Appreciate you all!!! pic.twitter.com/w1yMtmXYu3
— CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) September 1, 2019
