CM Punk And FTR Have a Drink Together After AEW Dynamite

CM Punk and FTR had a drink together — but not the same type — following their win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. After the trio defeated Max Caster & Gunn Club on tonight’s show, the three had a drink backstage, with FTR drinking some Broken Skull IPAs while Punk had a distinctly non-alcoholic drink.

Dax shared the photo via a tweet below, tagging Steve Austin: