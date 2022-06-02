wrestling / News
CM Punk And FTR Have a Drink Together After AEW Dynamite
CM Punk and FTR had a drink together — but not the same type — following their win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. After the trio defeated Max Caster & Gunn Club on tonight’s show, the three had a drink backstage, with FTR drinking some Broken Skull IPAs while Punk had a distinctly non-alcoholic drink.
Dax shared the photo via a tweet below, tagging Steve Austin:
Same but different
🍺 🥤 🍺 @steveaustinBSR @CMPunk @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/MXUfq7Z7LZ
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 2, 2022
