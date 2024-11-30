CM Punk Meets With Roman Reigns On WWE Smackdown, Says Paul Heyman Owes Him a Favor

CM Punk and Roman Reigns sat down to discuss their issues ahead of WWE Survivor Series on this week’s Smackdown. A segment aired with the two reluctant teammates sitting to hash out their tensions on Friday’s show.

Punk first made Reigns and Heyman wait before he showed up, appearing just as Reigns was about to leave. Punk said that he was there for Heyman and Reigns said that he didn’t need help, and that he didn’t like Punk or his attitude. He noted that he didn’t want to team with Punk and Heyman played mediator, noting that Solo Sikoa has had their number since after WrestleMania. He told Punk that if the Bloodline is finished off, Sikoa would go after him since he knows Punk is “the threat.” He argued for the two to unite.

Punk said he didn’t like Reigns and was there for revenge against Solo and the New Bloodline for what they did to Heyman. He suggested that after WarGames he and Reigns could settle their differences a different way. Reigns and Punk both agreed that they would do this one time, and then Punk said, “One time, one favor.” He noted though that Reigns won’t owe him the favor; Heyman will. Reigns asked Heyman after Punk left what the favor is, and Heyman said that they would talk about if after Survivor Series.