Julius Creed Appears on UFC 314 Weigh-In Show, Helps Daniel Cormier Put Dan Hellie Through A Table
Julius Creed made a surprise appearance at the UFC 314 weigh-in event earlier today, helping Daniel Cormier put Dan Hellie through a table. Hellie, like Cormier, is a broadcaster for UFC.
WWE Superstar Julius Creed helps Daniel Cormier put Dan Hellie through a table on the #UFC314 weigh-in show 😆 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ogdWhNKaDB
— BODYSLAM.NET | WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@BodyslamNet) April 11, 2025
