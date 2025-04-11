wrestling / News

Julius Creed Appears on UFC 314 Weigh-In Show, Helps Daniel Cormier Put Dan Hellie Through A Table

April 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Main Event Julius Creed Image Credit: WWE

Julius Creed made a surprise appearance at the UFC 314 weigh-in event earlier today, helping Daniel Cormier put Dan Hellie through a table. Hellie, like Cormier, is a broadcaster for UFC.

