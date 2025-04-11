Chris Motionless Recalls Performing Rhea Ripley’s Theme at Wrestlemania 40, Didn’t Want To Let Her Down

Motionless in White appeared at Wrestlemania 40 last year, performing Rhea Ripley’s theme song as she headed to the ring. In an interview with Primordial Radio (via Fightful), lead singer Chris Motionless spoke about his goal for the performance, noting that he wanted to ‘do right’ by Ripley.

He said: “I’m going to be completely honest with you, never in my mind once did I put that show on for the fans watching. In my mind, it was, ‘Oh my god. I just want to do right by Rhea. I just want her to be stoked on this moment. I want to come in here and kill it for her and just make her feel like this super human that she is.’ That’s what I cared about. I think the next down [in importance] would be Triple H, who, obviously, was there giving us his feelings on the creative direction of what he wanted to see and everything. So we were there to celebrate Rhea, and that was a moment that I took very seriously,” he said. “I don’t think I thought about what other people would think, or who was watching, or where we were. It was just like, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s get it right. Let’s make her proud, feel like this was all worth it, and again, give her that lift that I’m sure she didn’t need. But, man, when I see the clips back of her getting into the ring and doing the power stance that she does on the ropes. It’s just like, God, the pairing of that moment is just so epic to me, and that’s what I thought about, and that’s what I cared about, and, yeah, we did it.”