CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio & More Appear At Netflix’s Tudum Event

June 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk Netflix Tudum Image Credit: Netflix

A number of WWE stars including CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and more appeared at Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday. Netflix held the event to promote their upcoming content and WWE had Punk, Ripley, Mysterio, The New Day, Liv Morgan and Racquel Rodriguez there to promote WWE: Unreal and One Piece.

You can see the clip of the WWE stars’ appearance below:

