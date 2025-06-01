wrestling / News
CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio & More Appear At Netflix’s Tudum Event
June 1, 2025 | Posted by
A number of WWE stars including CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and more appeared at Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday. Netflix held the event to promote their upcoming content and WWE had Punk, Ripley, Mysterio, The New Day, Liv Morgan and Racquel Rodriguez there to promote WWE: Unreal and One Piece.
You can see the clip of the WWE stars’ appearance below:
full WWE segment from Netflix event #Tudum featuring CM Punk, The New Day, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. pic.twitter.com/Yu1tgBpkgo
— 𝕸𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖍𝖔 (@_monarcho) June 1, 2025
LivDom kissing at Netflix's #TUDUM !! #WWE pic.twitter.com/x0QZizF6VZ
— Zachii (@obsessingalone) June 1, 2025
