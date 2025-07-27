wrestling / News
CM Punk Reveals The Wrestler Who Hit Him The Hardest In The Ring
CM Punk has fought a lot of veterans during his career, but only one qualifies for the hardest-hitting opponent he ever had. In an interview with My Mom’s Basement (via Wrestling Inc), Punk named Terry Funk as the wrestler who worked the stiffest, noting that the Funker hit him with real punches.
He said: “Terry Funk. Yeah, there’s a moment in my career where I wrestled Terry Funk, and I had an epiphany of why his punches always look so good — because they were real punches. [I thought to myself] ‘All right, great.’ And then [I would think] ‘Why are you headbutting me?’ And then I punched him and he looks at me and he goes, ‘Why did you hit me that way?’ And I was just like, ‘What?’ [Funk replied] ‘I’m an old man,’ and then jab, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, he’s just fu**ing with me.”
CM Punk wrestled Terry Funk three times in his career. Their one and only singles meeting happened at ROH Glory by Honor II in 2003.
