CMLL Announces End of Alliance With ROH

The partnership between CMLL and ROH has come to an end. CMLL announced on Tuesday that their alliance with ROH has “reached its conclusion,” ending a partnership that has been ongoing since 2016.

The announcement comes just two months after the CMLL released a joint statement with NJPW reaffirming their commitment to the partnership moving forward. CMLL and ROH had not held a joint show since September of 2019, with Joe Koff noting that the pandemic made it difficult to work with their partners in that capacity. You can see the full announcement below (translation courtesy of Fightful and Carlos Toro):

“The Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre informs that, as of today, the alliance with the United States promotion Ring Of Honor sustained since 2016, has reached its conclusion. The CMLL continues to focus its efforts and resources with the goal to keep presenting the best Lucha Libre in the world and appreciates ROH for this period of working together.”