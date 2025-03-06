CMLL Legend Ciclón Ramirez Passes Away

Ciclon Ramirez, who had a 40-year career in Mexico, has passed away. Record reports that the lucha legend passed on Monday after suffering a heart attack. He was 64 years old.

Ramirez, real name Celso Reyes Daza, began his wrestling career in the early 1980s when he debuted as Ovni before changing his name to Pegasso I. After a brief run in a tag team with Pegasso II, he struck out in a singles career and won the CMLL Mexican National Lightweight Championship in 1985. While he primarily worked in CMLL, he also competed in a variety of other promotions over his four decades in the ring including AAA, Promo Azteca and more.

Included among his other accolades are a 313-day run as CMLL World Welterweight Champion in 1993 and 1994, three reigns as Mexican National Welterweight Champion, and a reign as IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Champion in 2000. His final match took place on August 30th of last year when he competed in a six-man tag team match alongside El Hijo del Fishman & Mascara Sagrada NG against Hijo del Pirata Morgan, Pirata Morgan, and Emperador Azteca.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Ramirez.