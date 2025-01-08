CMLL Infierno del Ring Results 1.3.25: Infierno del Ring Cage Match, More

CMLL held their Infierno del Ring show on last Friday, with a big cage match main event and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Mije & Tengu def. Atomo & Periquito Sacaryas

* Los Back Three Boys def. Avispon Negro Jr., Cosmos & Ultimo Angel

* Star Black & El Barco Fantasma def. Furia Roja, Guerrero de la Muerte & Rafaga

* Las Chicas Indomables def. Hera & Zeuxis via DQ

* Los Divinos Laguneros def. Angel Rebelde, Halcon Negro Jr., Optimus & Trono

* Infierno del Ring Apuestas Cage Match: Buffon, El Malayo, Funebre, Hijo del Soberano, Infierno, Javier Cruz Jr., Malefico, Mr. Trueno, Rey Apocalipsis, Rey Trueno & Siki Osama Jr. def. Exterminador. Exterminador and Malefico were the final two and Malefico won via a Double Arm Breaker. Exterminador’s head was shaved as a result.