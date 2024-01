CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 1.9.24 : Mistico Battles Volador Jr, More

CMLL held their show Martes de Arena Mexico on January 9th. Mistico and Volador Jr. competed alongside many others. You can see the full results below (per Fightful):

* La Nueva Olanca Blanca def. Leono, Retro & Bengala.

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Skadi, Andrómeda & Maligna def. Persephone, Olympia & Hera (2-1).

* Match Relampago: Magnus def. Akuma

* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Blue Panther Jr & Gemero Diablo I def. Villano III Jr & Espíritu Negro

* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Semifinal Match: Los Villanos def. Los AtrapaSueños

* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Semifinal Match: Divinos Laguneros def. Gemelos Diablo

* CMLL World Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Los Villanos def. Divinos Laguneros

* CMLL World Historic Middleweight Championship Match: Mistico def. Volador Jr.