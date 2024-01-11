wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 1.9.24: Tessa Blanchard In Action, More

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Dylan Bowker
CMLL Martes de Glamour 1-9-24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest show Martes de Glamour on Tuesday, Tessa Blanchard again entered the ring plus so much more. You can see the full results below (per Fightful):

* CMLL Women’s Occidental Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Katara & Hatanna def. Alondra & Lady Shadow
* CMLL Women’s Occidental Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Lady Metal & Lady Amazona def. Centinela & Magia Azul
* Gallo Jr & Ráfaga Jr def. Los Calavera
* Panterita del Ring & Okumura def. Satanico & Exterminador.
* Tessa Blanchard def. Dark Silueta.
* Los Magníficos def. Los Depredadores
* Máscara Dorada, Explosivo & Atlantis Jr def. Los Bárbaros

