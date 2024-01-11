wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 1.9.24: Tessa Blanchard In Action, More
January 10, 2024
CMLL held their latest show Martes de Glamour on Tuesday, Tessa Blanchard again entered the ring plus so much more. You can see the full results below (per Fightful):
* CMLL Women’s Occidental Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Katara & Hatanna def. Alondra & Lady Shadow
* CMLL Women’s Occidental Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Lady Metal & Lady Amazona def. Centinela & Magia Azul
* Gallo Jr & Ráfaga Jr def. Los Calavera
* Panterita del Ring & Okumura def. Satanico & Exterminador.
* Tessa Blanchard def. Dark Silueta.
* Los Magníficos def. Los Depredadores
* Máscara Dorada, Explosivo & Atlantis Jr def. Los Bárbaros
