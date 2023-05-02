– An irate Cody Deaner has issued a challenge to Sami Callihan for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Deaner is angry over Callihan’s betrayal of The Design, and now Deaner is demanding that Callihan meet him in the ring, man-to-man, face-to-face, and accept his fate. You can see the video of Deaner’s challenge below.

A new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV airs this Thursday at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Trinity debuts with a live mic

* Brian Myers & Moose vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar

* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards

* Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, & Shera vs. PCO & TBD

* Frankie Kazarian interview continues

* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Cody Deaner challenges to Sami Callihan to confront him in the ring