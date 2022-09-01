Cody Hall Says He Goes to DDP Every Week For Advice

Cody Hall still keeps in tough with one of his father Scott’s best friends in DDP, and goes to him weekly for yoga and advice. Hall spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and talked about how he stays in touch with his late WWE Hall of Fame father’s friends including DDP, who was instrumental in helping Scott Hall put his life back together, and Kevin Nash.

“I’m living in Atlanta right now, so I live right down the street from DDP,” Hall said (per Wrestling Inc). “I keep touch with him. I go to his house once a week and do DDP Yoga and go to him for advice. He’s a great guy … Since my father’s passing, I’ve tried to keep in touch with [Kevin Nash], but I know he’s a busy guy.”

Cody Hall is stil working on the indy scene, most recently competing winning the Cincy Wrestling Title at a Cincy Wrestling event in late May.