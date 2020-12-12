wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Reacts to Dynamite Ratings, ODB Visiting AEW This Month
– Cody took to social media to react to this week’s AEW Dynamite rating success. The AEW EVP posted to Twitter to say:
“The. Best. Fans.
Thank you for making us the #1 show on cable 🤯 last night
What a time to be a wrestler and a wrestling fan! Excited for my first high profile singles since Darby at Full Gear – let’s #dothework”
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 11, 2020
– Vickie Guerrero noted on Twitter that ODB will be visiting AEW next week and the week and at the end of the month:
IM SO EXCITED!!! This beautiful BadAss gem will be visiting @allelitewrestling Dec.16 and Dec. 30th in Jacksonville, FL!
EXCUSE ME!!!! Hey @theodbbam…WILL WORK FOR FOOD!!!!!
Check out the Excuse Me Podcast with @theodbbam https://t.co/1y0VtW0t6R pic.twitter.com/Lbc4na3t5r
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) December 11, 2020
