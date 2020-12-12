wrestling / News

AEW News: Cody Reacts to Dynamite Ratings, ODB Visiting AEW This Month

December 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody AEW 6-3-20

– Cody took to social media to react to this week’s AEW Dynamite rating success. The AEW EVP posted to Twitter to say:

“The. Best. Fans.

Thank you for making us the #1 show on cable 🤯 last night

What a time to be a wrestler and a wrestling fan! Excited for my first high profile singles since Darby at Full Gear – let’s #dothework”

– Vickie Guerrero noted on Twitter that ODB will be visiting AEW next week and the week and at the end of the month:

