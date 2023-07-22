Cody Rhodes Was Adamant That American Nightmare Documentary Cover All In

Peacock’s Cody Rhodes documentary American Nightmare includes Rhodes’ involvement in All In which led to AEW’s launch, and Rhodes says he pushed hard for its inclusion. Rhodes recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about the doc, which arrives on July 27th, and explained why it was one of his few requests.

“I had really minimal requests,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “Here’s why I had minimal requests. I’ve done enough reality TV where you think, ‘Oh, you’re a producer. Please, ask for this and you’ll get it.’ Then you’ll find out they’re not interested in what you have to say. They’re gonna run their show and that’s their job. So now my expectations are really low.”

He continued, “So I have, ‘Hey, these are two things I’d like to see in there.’ They were really small. I wanted to see if they found any footage of me wrestling when I was in high school or younger. Found it. I was adamant that All In be covered. You cannot tell the story unless you cover All In, and All In is not mine, it’s someone else’s. That’s a troublesome but also beautiful thing, in the spirit of it. So for it to be covered here, I was really happy, and for WWE to allow it to be covered kind of goes along with how WWE has treated me since I’ve come back. The song says, ‘Wrestling has more than one royal family.’ It doesn’t say sports entertainment has more than one royal family. There hasn’t been a revision to me. Kevin Dunn and Vince (McMahon) and Bruce (Prichard) and Stephanie (McMahon) and Hunter [Triple H] have just tried to make me bigger, and I thank them greatly for doing that because they haven’t changed me in the process.”