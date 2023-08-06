Cody Rhodes Calls Brock Lesnar A Unicorn, Discusses What’s Next For Him

Cody Rhodes spoke during WWE’s Summerslam press conference following his victory over Brock Lesnar. He spoke about the moment he shared with Brock Lesnar after his victory, and how grateful he is to get to work with Brock, and also discussed what’s next for him. Highlights of his comments are below.

On the moment he had with Brock Lesnar after defeating him at Summerslam: “That’ll be something that I look at and have a very deep, deep appreciation. I mean the guy also hocked a loogie on me in the middle of the match. He is given more German Suplexes, more F5s, F5s through tables, absolutely eviscerated me on many levels, and somehow, someway I felt like there was maybe just this bond by battle there in that final moment and I’m very grateful for what’s happened. I don’t want to wrestle Brock Lesnar again but I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to do it and to compete at his level because, I’ve said this last night, when he’s gone, and I don’t know when that will be, because he can go, when he’s gone, I think the world will realize what we’ve got. It’s a friggin’ unicorn. Very unique, once in a lifetime individual and to have that moment at the end, and I know it’s a longer answer than I was supposed to give, but I thought a lot about Brock looking at him tonight, and it reminded me of how my Dad looked at Harley Race.”

On what’s next for him: “We were talking about finishing the story. Now the thing I’ve been saying to myself, saying out loud, saying while I’m laying there on the mat, is get back, I wanna get back to the situation that I was in, to the same scenario I was in, and fix that outcome. I’m not going to say specifically what that is, but I think we can all read between the lines. And the journey to get there is dang near next to impossible. It really is. Including three with Brock Lesnar, but that would be what I would hope, but again, consistently surprised so you never really know.”

On the evolution of his character: “I think I’ve found my final form, and it took me awhile. Some folks get it right out the gate, they know who they’re supposed to be and that’s special, I don’t begrudge them. Me? Slow learner. And I think I’ve found my final form, so it’s really just polishing up the best of the American Nightmare, but I still, I look at everything, I watch everything, I see the speed of the game, I see what’s happening, I see where the puck is going.”

