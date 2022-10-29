wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Claims AEW Exit Had Nothing to Do With Issues With The Elite or CM Punk
– Earlier this week, a fan put out a photo showing The Elite (Matt & Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega) and Cody Rhodes standing together at what looks to be right before the first AEW event, Double or Nothing 2019. This later led to an exchange, with former AEW star and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes commenting on his AEW exit.
According to Cody, his leaving AEW had nothing to do with the Bucks and Omega, and he also claimed he didn’t leave over issues with CM punk. He wrote the following:
“I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one.”
Rhodes exited AEW earlier this year. He signed with WWE, returning to the company at WrestleMania 38 in April, beating Seth Rollins for his return match.
They Changed The World❤️💯#AEW #AEWDynamite #Elite #KennyOmega #YoungBucks #Cody pic.twitter.com/iCxunyN69j
— Matt Jackson: Out of Context (@MattJacksonOOC) October 27, 2022
I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one.
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More On Mike Tyson’s AEW Return Next Week, More Appearances May Happen
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’