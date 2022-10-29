– Earlier this week, a fan put out a photo showing The Elite (Matt & Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega) and Cody Rhodes standing together at what looks to be right before the first AEW event, Double or Nothing 2019. This later led to an exchange, with former AEW star and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes commenting on his AEW exit.

According to Cody, his leaving AEW had nothing to do with the Bucks and Omega, and he also claimed he didn’t leave over issues with CM punk. He wrote the following:

“I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one.”

Rhodes exited AEW earlier this year. He signed with WWE, returning to the company at WrestleMania 38 in April, beating Seth Rollins for his return match.