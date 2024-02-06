– WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes cut an emotional promo after last night’s WWE Raw went off the air. Cody Rhodes was near tears seeing the unwavering support from fans last night chanting “We Want Cody.” The movement grew after Cody seemingly stepped aside from cashing in his WrestleMania XL title opportunity against Roman Reigns for The Rock last Friday on SmackDown. At the time, Cody said he would not face Reigns at WrestleMania.

Sami Zayn initially warmed up the crowd, noting that a lot of fans have been talking about Cody over the weekend. Fans also started chanting “Rocky Sucks!” Sami Zayn said it doesn’t matter what anyone has to say to Cody except what the fans say to him. Fans also started chanting, “We want Cody!”

Cody said when addressing the fans on the microphone, “They’re freaking out right now because I’m bleeding, so I definitely have to go get it looked at, but hose three words, well, all I can say is this. Since I was a little boy who grew up loving everything. For you to want me is special because I have always wanted you. I love you guys so much. I’m sorry I’m an emotional mess.”

Cody then thanked Sami Zayn and said he hopes everyone comes back the next time WWE is in town, also showing respect for ring announcer Samantha Irvin. You can view footage of Cody’s off-air promo below: