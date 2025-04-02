Cody Rhodes Appears On Episode 2 of ESPN’s Stephanie’s Places

ESPN has announced that episode two of Stephanie’s Places is now available, featuring WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The episode can be viewed in ESPN+.

Episode 2 of Stephanie’s Places Premieres Today on ESPN+, Featuring Cody Rhodes

Episode 2 of ESPN Original Series Stephanie’s Places premieres today and is now available to stream on ESPN+.

In this week’s episode, Stephanie meets with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at the historic Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, the former home of the WCW. Cody shares his unique path to WWE stardom and what he envisions as his legacy.

Episode Excerpt:

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes shares his pivotal moment in the WWE with Stephanie (Watch Here)

Produced by Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.

New episodes debut Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle Trio subscribers.

About ESPN Originals

ESPN Originals are premium programs that take fans inside the biggest moments, athletes, and stories in sports. With critically acclaimed, award-winning series — including the Emmy®-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton’s Places and the Places universe, In the Arena: Serena Williams, Full Court Press, and Clutch: The NBA Playoffs — ESPN Originals deliver bold perspectives and unparalleled access to the narratives that define the modern sports world. ESPN Originals can be seen on ESPN channels and ESPN+, as well as on Disney+ and Hulu for Disney Bundle Trio subscribers.