Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Dislikes Lance Archer and Why He’s Just ‘Hype’

– Bleacher Report Live recently interviewed AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, who discussed his issues with new AEW wrestler Lance Archer. Below are some highlights and a clip of the interview.

Cody on Lance Archer being just hype: “Sometime you just don’t like people and you kind of want to discredit them, and it’s always good to be self aware, especially in wrestling, when you just don’t like someone. Lance Archer is just someone I don’t like. I even took a veiled shot at him in my interview about his run with the New Japan US Title — a title I also held. So in burying him, for a moment, I was legit burying myself. I don’t like Lance Archer. I don’t — I think it’s hype.”

On his beef with Lance Archer and if it was because of something in NJPW: “No, there really wasn’t. Maybe it’s because I’m a former Texan, and maybe it’s because he’s a Texan and there’s just a natural city-by-city Texas rivalry that has always existed. That’s why college sports and high school sports are so competitive. Here’s another deep-dive, psychological, me examining myself as to perhaps why I don’t like him. I was somebody who was undervalued and under-appreciated, and now, I’m not undervalued and under-appreciated. And I feel like I got to the light at the end of the tunnel. I’m harder on those same guys because a lot of times when you’re called ‘underrated,’ you’re not. You’re just not doing the work, or you’re missing a piece of your game. So, I’m harder on guys that really come from my own boat, and perhaps for him, I don’t want to admit yet that he’s really been undervalued. But I’m admitting it to you fully now. We’re live. He has certainly been undervalued up until this point, and he’s heated up to the right degree now. He’s right near the top of AEW as far as a real, true super heavyweight. For a guy I dislike, I’ve got nothing but good things to say about what he does in the ring actually.”

