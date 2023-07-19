Cody Rhodes Introduces Peacock Documentary At Atlanta Screening

Cody Rhodes appeared at the premiere screening of the American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary and introduced the film. WWE held the screening for the documntary, which arrives on July 31st, in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

You can see video of Rhodes introducing the film below, as well as a transcript of his comments h/t to PWInsider for the transcription:

“I’m excited to see so many people who have been a huge part of my life, a huge part. I tend to get very emotional when doing these, so I’m not going to let that happen because the doc has filled with that already. But I will say, as much as my face, likeness, and everything that is the American Mightmare is just plastered all over this wonderful place and this is going to be something special for Peacock and it just seems so, just me, just me, just me, I cannot remotely take any credit for this wonderful documentary that you’re about to see because the two guys who really put it together.

Ben Hauser, who has come to WWE from ESPN, Ben Hauser, is here tonight. A wonderful, yeah, absolutely, really changed the face of documentaries and different pieces of media for WWE. He did edit me out of an episode of WWE Rivals, so I’ll never shoot for Rivals ever again. But I still like Ben and the other guy, the man who directed this. And to me, this is a night that’s really about him. He is Matt Brain and if you know Matt Brain, Matt Brain is here. Matt Brain reminds me a lot of the wrestlers and superstars that I was linked with in 2008, 2009, 2010, the Dolphs, the Kofis, the Bryan Danielsons, all these people that were just working really hard and trying to grab these brass rings as they were referred to. And he’s done everything, and I don’t think enough credit has been given to him. So I really hope it’s seen just like I wanted to be seen as somebody who could be in the main event. He’s a main event director and I very much thank him for that.

Guys, enjoy this. It was very, a long time coming to put this together and I’m so glad I get to share it with some of the best people, friends, family, members of the media, members of the media who helped make this a possibility. Matt Cardona is even here. You want to stand up, Matt? Stand up, Matt. You got to stand up at this point, Matt. You can’t stand up? Matt’s wearing a Rolex, by the way. So we’ve got some of the best people in the world. And the last thing I’ll say before we get going is I have been probably one of the most difficult people to live with, deal with, do business with. And I have the best, sorry, I have the best partner in the world, my wife Brandi.

And I hope you guys enjoy it. Please let me know. This was something that a lot of love went into. Have a great time. Enjoy this thing. If anybody gets up in the middle of it, you’re dead to me. Have fun guys. Thank you guys so much. Enjoy.”