wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes’ Podcast Officially Launching This Week

May 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE What Do You Wanna Talk About Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes’ podcast is set to debut later this week, with Brandi Rhodes as his first guest. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About Podcast will launch on May 28th.

The podcast was announced in April.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading