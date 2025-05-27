wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes’ Podcast Officially Launching This Week
May 26, 2025 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes’ podcast is set to debut later this week, with Brandi Rhodes as his first guest. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About Podcast will launch on May 28th.
The podcast was announced in April.
What do you wanna talk about? 👀@CodyRhodes has an all-new podcast premiering this Wednesday with very special guest @TheBrandiRhodes!
Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and @WWE's @YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/k16rSH3CxA
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2025