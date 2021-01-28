wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes, Red Velvet Challenge Shaq and Jade Cargill to Step in the Ring
Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet have laid down the challenge this week’s episode of Dynamite Shaq and Jade Cargill to face them. On tonight’s show, Cody and Velvet challenged Shad and Jade to meet them in the ring.
The segment saw Cody say that he wanted himself and Brandi Rhodes to face Shaq and Cargill, but as Brandi is expecting that isn’t possible. Instead, Velvet who is a close friend of Brandi’s is willing to step up and since Cody won’t hit a woman, she’ll be more than happy to hit Cargill.
While the match was not made official, the ball is now in Shaqu’Neal and Cargill’s court.
.@Thee_Red_Velvet is HERE and has laid down the challenge. @SHAQ, @Jade_Cargill – The ball is in your court.
WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesdays at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/qOmH9zxwDv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Rumor On ‘Scary’ Finish Being Considered For Royal Rumble This Year
- Eric Bischoff On Incident With Bobby Heenan & Brian Pillman At Clash Of The Champions 32, Reason For Heenan’s Reaction
- Ronda Rousey Reacts to Being a Royal Rumble Betting Odds Favorite
- Edge Looks Back at 2020 Royal Rumble Return, Says His Journey Is Different This Year