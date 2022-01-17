wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reportedly Working In AEW Without A Contract
It was reported last week that AEW had likely quietly extended several deals of talent who originally signed in 2019, but that might not be the case for one of them yet. Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes is currently working in AEW as a free agent as he is not under contract with them. He is the current TNT champion and will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite.
According to the report, Cody Rhodes’ deal expired at the end of 2021. The belief is that some people have known about Cody’s status for the last several weeks. It was also noted that some of the contract lengths of those who signed in 2019 were different from what was reported at the time. It was believed that most deals were for three years, and the Young Bucks confirmed that was the case for them. They said there was an option for a fourth and fifth year that AEW picked up.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF