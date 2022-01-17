Cody Rhodes Reportedly Working In AEW Without A Contract

It was reported last week that AEW had likely quietly extended several deals of talent who originally signed in 2019, but that might not be the case for one of them yet. Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes is currently working in AEW as a free agent as he is not under contract with them. He is the current TNT champion and will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

According to the report, Cody Rhodes’ deal expired at the end of 2021. The belief is that some people have known about Cody’s status for the last several weeks. It was also noted that some of the contract lengths of those who signed in 2019 were different from what was reported at the time. It was believed that most deals were for three years, and the Young Bucks confirmed that was the case for them. They said there was an option for a fourth and fifth year that AEW picked up.