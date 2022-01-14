AEW Likely Extended Several Deals In Recent Weeks That Were Set To Expire

As previously reported, The Young Bucks had five-year options picked up on their contracts, which will keep them in the company until 2024 at least. They noted that they will get a raise over the next two years as well. They had a five-year deal, with three years guaranteed and an optional two-year rollover. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were several people with similar deals who have likely already renewed, as their deals would have otherwise expired. AEW just hasn’t announced it.

Several wrestlers, such as the Bucks, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho and more, would have had their deals expire by now, but are still showing up on TV. Others like Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky have deals that are set to expire in a few weeks if their options aren’t picked up.

Of course some of the renewals have been made public. Scorpio Sky recently noted that he signed a five-year extension for his current deal. Likewise, Tony Schiavone recently signed a two-year extension to keep him through mid-2024. Britt Baker signed a contract extension in September.

While Page, Cody, Brandi and Jericho have not commented on their contract status, they have been on TV multiple times of late (with Page as the World Champion), so they have likely re-signed. Daniels works in the office and likely still has a deal. Kazarian’s status will be known once he wrestles again. Kenny Omega signed a four-year deal back on February 1, 2019, so his status won’t be in question until February 2023.