AEW News: Tony Schiavone Signs New Deal With AEW, Highlights From AEW Dark, Control Center For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– During his ‘What Happened When’ podcast, Tony Schiavone announced that AEW has picked up their two-year extension option on his contract. This will keep him around until mid-2024 at least.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dark:

Ahead of his match with Interim TNT Champ @sammyguevara at #AEWDynamite tomorrow on TBS,, @GarciaWrestling delivers a statement to the TNT Champ here at #AEWDark: Tune in to #AEWDark right NOW!

▶️ https://t.co/GrAYkolQDD pic.twitter.com/SKNLP3foYf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2022

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill is here at #AEWDark to give @Skyebyee a unique opportunity: a chance to challenge for the TBS title if she can beat the #JadeBrand! Watch #AEWDark right NOW!

▶️ https://t.co/GrAYkoDrvb pic.twitter.com/Jmnofzel4u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2022

– The Control Center for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is online: