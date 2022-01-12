wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Schiavone Signs New Deal With AEW, Highlights From AEW Dark, Control Center For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– During his ‘What Happened When’ podcast, Tony Schiavone announced that AEW has picked up their two-year extension option on his contract. This will keep him around until mid-2024 at least.
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dark:
It's official: #HFO's @MATTHARDYBRAND has a chance at the #AEW World Championship if he can beat #DarkOrder and @theAdamPage in their trios match tonight on #AEWDark!
Watch #AEWDark right NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/GrAYkolQDD pic.twitter.com/g22l2kLaO3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2022
Up next, @coltengunn and @theaustingunn of the #GunnClub make their situation VERY clear, as they enter the ring here at #AEWDark… 🚫🍑
Tune in to #AEWDark right NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/GrAYkoDrvb pic.twitter.com/qNzHJh80es
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2022
Ahead of his match with Interim TNT Champ @sammyguevara at #AEWDynamite tomorrow on TBS,, @GarciaWrestling delivers a statement to the TNT Champ here at #AEWDark:
Tune in to #AEWDark right NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/GrAYkolQDD pic.twitter.com/SKNLP3foYf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2022
TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill is here at #AEWDark to give @Skyebyee a unique opportunity: a chance to challenge for the TBS title if she can beat the #JadeBrand!
Watch #AEWDark right NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/GrAYkoDrvb pic.twitter.com/Jmnofzel4u
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2022
#TheFactory's @QTMarshall delivers his thoughts on the upcoming opportunity he and @Mr_Freakbeast have with the #AEW World Tag Team Champions @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus at #AEWDark.
Tune in to #AEWDark right NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/GrAYkolQDD pic.twitter.com/FdeX3ZJS6k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2022
– The Control Center for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is online:
