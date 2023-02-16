wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Set To Team With The OC at WWE Live Events

February 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes revealed that he would be teaming with The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) at upcoming WWE live events.

He wrote: “Just got word I’ll be in trios action coming up on select @WWE live events…and my partners, first time ever, these bruddas…

