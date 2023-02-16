wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Set To Team With The OC at WWE Live Events
February 16, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes revealed that he would be teaming with The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) at upcoming WWE live events.
He wrote: “Just got word I’ll be in trios action coming up on select @WWE live events…and my partners, first time ever, these bruddas…”
March 4th in Syracuse, NY: https://t.co/xAmCDDDRfo
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 15, 2023
