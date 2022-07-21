Cody Rhodes Wins ESPY Award For Best WWE Moment Of the Year

Cody Rhodes is an ESPY winner, winning Best WWE Moment Of the Year during Wednesday night’s award show. Rhodes’ WrestleMania 38 return was the winner at tonight’s event. It beat out The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Big E’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Bobby Lashley, and Steve Austin stunning the trio of Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee.

Rhodes, of course, returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth Rollins. Last year’s WWE Moment of the Year went to Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks’ match at WrestleMania 37 night one.