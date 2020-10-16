wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Calls TNT Championship ‘THE Belt’ in Pro Wrestling, Verne Gagne Remembered in Latest ROH Old School
October 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Cody thinks the world of the TNT Championship, calling it “THE belt” to have in professional wrestling. The AEW star, who defended the title against Orange Cassidy in a draw on this week’s Dynamite, posted to Twitter with:
THE belt in professional wrestling – @tntdrama #aew pic.twitter.com/bUtnGCgjd8
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 16, 2020
– The latest episode of ROH’s Old School in Session is online with ROH Director of Operations Gery Juster sharing his memories of Vernge Gagne who helped him break into professional wrestling when Juster was a teen. You can see it below:
More Trending Stories
- Update On If The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At Wrestlemania Is Possible
- Chris Jericho Says It’s ‘Almost Embarrassing’ How Often AEW Beats WWE In Ratings
- Wade Barrett On How His New Commentary Gig With WWE Came About, Turning Down Nexus Reunion
- Backstage Rumor on Alleged ‘NXT Reject’ Who Leaked Eric Bischoff’s Appearance in AEW