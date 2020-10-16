Various News: Cody Calls TNT Championship ‘THE Belt’ in Pro Wrestling, Verne Gagne Remembered in Latest ROH Old School

– Cody thinks the world of the TNT Championship, calling it “THE belt” to have in professional wrestling. The AEW star, who defended the title against Orange Cassidy in a draw on this week’s Dynamite, posted to Twitter with:

– The latest episode of ROH’s Old School in Session is online with ROH Director of Operations Gery Juster sharing his memories of Vernge Gagne who helped him break into professional wrestling when Juster was a teen. You can see it below: