Colby Corino Reveals When He Signed With NWA, How It Came to Pass

Colby Corino is competing at NWA Hard Times 3, and he recently revealed how and when he signed with the company. Corino recently spoke with Fightful and talked about how he came on board with the company and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On how he started working with the company: “Before the pandemic, they were trying to shoot a show, ‘The Circle Squared’, I think it was, and I was one on of the first tapings of that, and I wrestled George South. They did a kind of weird thing where the fans picked who won after the match. We did the match, and then afterwards, it was like, ‘Do you want this guy to continue, or this guy to continue?’ I think I won that part, but because the pandemic happened, nothing ever came of it. But in June of 2021, they brought me back for a loop, and I’ve been there ever since.”

On his contract status with the company: “Oh no, I’m signed with NWA. I’ve been under contract since June of 2021. Right after my first taping, they put me under [a deal].”