Colin Delaney On His Match With Wardlow on AEW Dynamite, Talking With Tony Khan

Colin Delaney recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he talked about facing Wardlow on AEW Dynamite. He was a victim of the Powerbomb Symphony on that show, which was was something he admitted was a throwback to his WWE/ECW days. However, the difference is now he’s older.

On taking the Powerbomb Symphony in the match: “Right, I guess it was a little bit of a throwback. But I am no longer a young man where I recoil as quickly. I’m not kidding, I’ve been taping my shoulder for the last couple of weeks. And my back is still sore from all that. But it could have been the chair shot too. I haven’t been hit with a chair in a good minute.”

On running into old WWE/ECW colleagues at the show: “There’s a lot of WWE ECW alumni at AEW currently. So it’s nice to get sometimes a little head nod. Like, real recognizes real. There’s so many of them. Punk of course is there now. Matt Hardy was a former champ, Mark Henry was a former champ. Lance Archer, former WWE ECW guy, Trent, former WWE ECW guy. Referee Mike Posey, former WWE ECW guy, there’s a lot.”

On his interactions with Tony Khan: “I actually talk to Tony Khan a bunch. He’s one of the more approachable people you’ll ever meet in your life, and he’s just a really, really big wrestling fan. It’s cool. I remember after the first time I did AEW, the one in Cleveland. I went back to the hotel with everybody, and Tony was there and was just talking old WCW Saturday Nights with Jericho.”

On first meeting Khan: “When I first met Tony I was introduced to him and he was very excited to meet me. He was a big fan of my stuff on ECW and knew all about me. That’s cool. He generally is a wrestling fan.”